Apply for a Uniform Construction Code Building Permit

Uniform Construction Code Building Permit Overview
The UCC requires property owners to obtain a construction or building permit before starting any work. Inspections are also necessary in several cases, including construction or changes to commercial or residential buildings, electrical, gas, mechanical or plumbing systems, and the installation of swimming pools or hot tubs. Additionally, manufactured and industrialized housing projects require inspections for site preparation, foundation construction, repairs, and changes in occupancy.
A UCC certificate of occupancy must be issued before a building or facility can be used. However, emergency repairs or equipment replacements can be made without a permit as long as an application is submitted to the building code official within three business days.
Application Requirements for UCC Building Permit
The following items (1-9) constitute a complete UCC application package for the construction of:
- New buildings, structures and facilities (except for modular or industrialized construction, which must meet the application requirements outlined in Section J and shell buildings which must meet the requirements outlined in Section O).
- Additions to existing buildings.
- Alterations (renovations) that exceed the scope of Alterations-Level 1 work (as defined in the 2018 International Existing Building Code (IEBC) and Section F above) and that will be made to existing buildings that are legally occupied.
- A completed UCC APPLICATION FOR BUILDING PERMIT (UCC-3).
- Please complete this fully. If an informational item does not apply, indicate this by a "NA."
- It is imperative that applicants indicate the name of the political subdivision and the county where the proposed construction will occur. Without this, we cannot verify that the Department has jurisdiction for this work. We will not process applications that lack this information.
- Building Permits and Certificates of Occupancy issued by the Department are always issued to the person who is listed as the building permit applicant. Typically, this is a design professional or a contractor. If a building owner desires his or her name to be on the Building Permit or Certificate of Occupancy, it is critical that he/she be listed as the permit applicant.
- A check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the applicable fee. The department is now offering expedited plan review performed within seven days of receipt of a written request for an additional cost.
- For additional fees, the department offers inspections outside of normal business hours (Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5p.m., excluding holidays) upon written request from the applicant. Fees paid cover plan review and all inspections.
- We are currently accepting plans through Electronic Plan Review (EPR) and by paper submissions.
- For EPR, a single set of construction drawings and specifications are needed.
- For paper submissions, three (3) complete sets of construction drawings and one (1) set of specifications.
- Seals of licensed design professionals must appear on all sheets and be signed and dated by the designer. (An unlicensed person may prepare construction drawings for the alteration or remodeling of a building, if no compensation is paid for their preparation and the construction will not involve changes in the building's structure or means of egress.)
- Drawings must be at least 18" x 24" (but no more than 36" x 42") in size, drawn to scale of no less than 1/8" = 1', with sufficient detail to fully indicate the nature and scope of the work to be performed.
- On the first page of each set, indicate any systems or installations for which plan submission is deferred (e.g., fire alarm system, pre-engineered truss system, sprinkler system).
Applicants/design professionals should note the following regarding deferred submittals:
A. Plans for any deferred systems must be submitted to the Department as a plan revision at least 2 weeks before proposed installation. (See Section Q. below.)
B. Per Section 403.43(k) of the UCC regulation, these plans must bear the signature of the design professional in responsible charge and a brief statement indicating that the design professional has reviewed the plans and found them to be in general conformance with the design of the building or structure.
- Provide a Code Analysis on the first or second sheet of the drawings. A failure to provide an adequate analysis may lengthen the time needed for a review and approval of plan submissions. Click here to view an example of a well-done analysis.* (The Department thanks James E. Rappoport, R.A., of Daroff Design + DDI Architects, for his kind permission to utilize the design analysis he prepared as part of the application package for the PennDOT Welcome Center on I-95 in Lower Chichester Township.) Note: if the work to be done involves alterations, the analysis will likely not include all the items covered in this "template".
- We are currently accepting plans through Electronic Plan Review (EPR) and by paper submissions.
- For For EPR, one site plan is needed.
- For paper submissions, four (4) copies of a site plan, drawn to a scale of not less than 1" = 20', showing the size and location of the new construction, with accurate boundary lines, distances from lot lines, and the established street grades and proposed finish grades. (See also the Department's UCC PLAN REVIEW CHECKLIST for additional requirements.)
- If applicable, a copy of the SPECIAL INSPECTIONS AND OBSERVATIONS STATEMENT (UCC-6). Access the 2009 version of thie UCC-6 that must be used when complying with the 2009 International Building Code. Access the 2015 version of the UCC-6 that must be used when complying with the 2015 International Building Code. Access the 2018 version of the UCC-6 that must be used when complying with the 2018 International Building Code.
Pages 1-3 of this document must be completed and submitted as part of the building permit application whenever one (or more) of the special inspections or structural observations (detailed in Chapter 17 of the applicable version of the International Building Code) is required for the proposed work. This statement must be filled out and signed by the design professional in responsible charge of the project.
There are occasions when building owners or their representatives may not know who will be performing the special inspections, at the time they make application for a UCC building permit. When this occurs, the Department will allow applicants to submit the UCC-6 form, without providing inspectors' names, contact information and credentials for any of the special inspections. However, all required inspections must be checked on pages 2 and 3.
When the form is submitted in this fashion, the building owner or their representative must present two copies of the UCC-6, with all applicable sections filled out, to our inspector, at the time of the first required inspection performed by an L&I Inspector. (Page 4 should only be filled out, signed by the design professional and presented to our inspector at the time of the final inspection.)
If these copies are not provided at that time, the first inspection (typically, the footer inspection) will not occur. Work may not continue, until the completed copies of the special inspections form are available at the job site.
A Stop Work Order will be issued, should work continue after our inspector has visited the construction site and learned that the required documents are not available.
- When construction will occur in a flood plain, documentation required in Section 1612.5 of the 2018 International Building Code shall be prepared and sealed by a registered design professional.
- IF THE WORK MUST COMPLY WITH THE 2018 INTERNATIONAL ENERGY CONSERVATION CODE :
Submit one (1) copy of the trade-off report generated by the COMcheck software. Be sure to utilize 2018 version (or higher), or if using the ASHRAE standard, select ASHRAE 90.1-2016 .
Note: If the proposed construction involves a building or structure classified in use group R-2, R-3 or R-4 and it is not more than three stories in height above grade, compliance should be demonstrated with the residential requirements of the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code.Supply three (3) copies of the compliance report generated by the REScheck software.
To obtain copies of the US DOE COMcheck visit the US DOE Building Energy Codes Program
EXCEPTION: If the building or structure is exempt per ASHRAE 90.1 section 2.3(b), include a letter signed by the design professional in responsible charge that the building or structure will use neither electricity nor fossil fuels and is thus exempt from energy conservation code requirements.
- If alternative construction methods or materials are proposed for use, a sealed statement signed by the design professional, certifying that the proposed methods or materials meet the requirements of 34 PA Code section 403.44.
- A fully completed copy of the Department's UCC PLAN REVIEW CHECKLIST (UCC-2). Click here to access a copy of the UCC-2.
Failure to include this or to fill out the list completely will delay review of your application and may be cause for return of the entire application package without review. If an item on the list does not apply, indicate this by placing "NA" on the check-off line.
Mail the complete application package to:
Buildings Section
Department of Labor and Industry
651 Boas Street, Room 1606
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17121-0750