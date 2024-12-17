Apply for a Sterilization Permit for Manufacturers, Suppliers, or Importers of Feathers, Down, Wool, and Animal By-Products

Sterilization Overview
The Bedding and Upholstery Law in Pennsylvania requires that any natural filling material used in bedding, upholstery, or stuffed items must be sterilized according to specific guidelines. Companies that sterilize feathers, down, wool, or animal by-products must obtain a permit and have their sterilization processes inspected and tested for compliance by an approved inspection agency. You are responsible for covering the costs of this inspection.
