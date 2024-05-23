Skip to main content

    Department of General Services

    Verify My Small Diverse Business or Veteran Business

    To register your business as diverse or veteran-owned in Pennsylvania, you need certification from a third party.

    Overview

    The Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion & Small Business Opportunities (BDISBO) verifies self-certified Small Businesses that wish to participate as Minority, Woman, Service-Disabled, LGBT, and Disability-Owned Business Enterprises through the Small Diverse Businesses program

    Getting certified

    If your business is primarily owned by a minority, woman, LGBTQ individual, disabled person, or veteran, you might qualify for third-party certification. Here's where to get certified, though costs and requirements differ.

    Disability-Owned Certification

    • Disability:IN: Certifies disability-owned, veteran disability-owned, and service-disabled businesses.

    LGBTQ-Owned Certification

    • NGLCC: Certifies LGBTQ-owned businesses.

    Minority-Owned Certification

    • NMSDC: Certifies businesses owned by qualified minorities, including Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, or Native American individuals.

    • SBA 8(a) Program: Certifies socially and economically disadvantaged businesses.

    • Unified Certification Program: Certifies disadvantaged businesses.

    Women-Owned Certification

    Veteran-Owned Certification

    • SBA VetCert: Certifies veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

    • Disability:IN: Also certifies veteran disability-owned businesses.

    After certification

    Third-party certifications can take up to a year. Once certified, you can self-certify with the Commonwealth.

    Self-certification process

    You need to self-certify every two years. Start by visiting the PRISM Portal and selecting “Self-Certify or Recertify as a Small, Diverse, and/or Veteran Business."

    For guidance, follow the self-certification instructions.

    Contact us

    Email RA-SmallBusiness@pa.gov if you need support with certifying your small business.​​