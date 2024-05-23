Verify My Small Diverse Business or Veteran Business

Overview
The Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion & Small Business Opportunities (BDISBO) verifies self-certified Small Businesses that wish to participate as Minority, Woman, Service-Disabled, LGBT, and Disability-Owned Business Enterprises through the Small Diverse Businesses program
Getting certified
If your business is primarily owned by a minority, woman, LGBTQ individual, disabled person, or veteran, you might qualify for third-party certification. Here's where to get certified, though costs and requirements differ.
Disability-Owned Certification
-
Disability:IN: Certifies disability-owned, veteran disability-owned, and service-disabled businesses.
LGBTQ-Owned Certification
-
NGLCC: Certifies LGBTQ-owned businesses.
Minority-Owned Certification
-
NMSDC: Certifies businesses owned by qualified minorities, including Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, or Native American individuals.
-
SBA 8(a) Program: Certifies socially and economically disadvantaged businesses.
-
Unified Certification Program: Certifies disadvantaged businesses.
Women-Owned Certification
-
WBENC: Certifies women-owned businesses.
-
SBA 8(a) Program: Also certifies socially and economically disadvantaged businesses.
-
Unified Certification Program: Same as above.
Veteran-Owned Certification
-
SBA VetCert: Certifies veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.
-
Disability:IN: Also certifies veteran disability-owned businesses.
After certification
Third-party certifications can take up to a year. Once certified, you can self-certify with the Commonwealth.
Self-certification process
You need to self-certify every two years. Start by visiting the PRISM Portal and selecting “Self-Certify or Recertify as a Small, Diverse, and/or Veteran Business."
For guidance, follow the self-certification instructions.