Submit a State Agency Project Request under the Job Order Contracting Program

FOS of CannonDesign runs the Job Order Contracting (JOC) Program for the Commonwealth. The Department of General Services (DGS) has set up four main types of contracts:

General Construction

HVAC

Plumbing

Electrical work

These contracts cover seven regions:

Northwestern

Southwestern

Central Southwest

Central Southeast

Capital

Southeastern

Northeastern

These contracts were given to contractors based on their skills and pricing. The program also has goals for Small Diverse Businesses and Veteran Business Enterprises.

Note: This program does not cover big projects, historic preservation, lease improvements, or single-source purchases.