Submit a Public Works Employment Verification Complaint

All public works contractors and subcontractors must use the Federal Government's E-Verify system. This ensures their employees are authorized to work in the U.S.

The Department defines "Public Work" as any construction, demolition, alteration, or repair work done under contract and funded by public money. The project's cost must exceed $25,000. Maintenance work and activities under rehabilitation or training programs are excluded.

The Public Works Employment Verification Compliance Office oversees the Act. It provides education, conducts random audits, and investigates complaints to ensure compliance.