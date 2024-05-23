Self Certify My Small Business

Overview
The Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion & Small Business Opportunities (BDISBO) helps small businesses work with the Commonwealth and PennDOT. They seek products and services like catering and construction.
Certifying your business lets you bid for government contracts.
Eligibility
To join the Small Business Contracting Program, first, register with the Commonwealth. Then, certify your business as small.
Your business must be:
For-profit in the U.S.
Independently owned.
Your business cannot:
Lead its industry.
Have over 100 full-time employees.
Exceed $47 million in average gross revenue over three years.
Required documents
Submit these documents:
EIN/Federal Tax ID Number.
Last three federal tax returns (pdf or jpg).
Include extension if applicable.
First page of relevant federal tax forms or Schedule C.
SAP #/Vendor ID from supplier registration.
You can hide your tax ID if you wish.
Frequently asked questions
Count all full-time, part-time, temporary employees, owners, and managers. This includes those working outside Pennsylvania.
Gross revenue is total income, excluding expenses.
For businesses over three years old: Use the average of the last three years.
For younger businesses: Use the average sales until now.
For new businesses: Estimate future sales.
PennDOT has specific programs for diverse and small businesses. These help with certification and finding opportunities.
DBE Program: Focuses on disadvantaged businesses in construction.
DB Program: Promotes diversity in procurement.
SBE Program: Supports small businesses in transportation contracts.
Contact us
For help, email RA-SmallBusiness@pa.gov.