Schedule a Public Event at the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex

Anyone can request to light up the Capitol for specific times.

For a single day, like Women's Day, it shines in relevant colors.

For a week or month, like Pride Month, it can stay lit for two days max.

On days without special displays, the Capitol defaults to white lights.

The Governor's Office can change this policy for holidays or special requests. Any changes need their approval.

Submit a request with details about the occasion, colors, and duration.