Overview
The Pennsylvania Capitol Police's K9 Unit responds to incidents of bomb threats, and suspicious packages and performs security sweep of areas. The K9 Unit will demonstrate the different explosive detection techniques and situations they may encounter.
This demonstration lasts around 30-45 minutes.
How to request a K9 unit demonstration by the Capitol Police
Please use the PA Capitol Police Training and Community Outreach Portal to arrange a K-9 unit demonstration.
You will need to provide your contact information and the organization requsting the demonstration. You will be asked about the approximate number of attendees, the preferred date of the drone presentation, and the location where you want the demo held.
Once you submit the form, the Capitol Police will get in touch within 48-hours to discuss you request.