Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of General Services

    Request a K9 Unit Demonstration by the Capitol Police

    If your organization wants K9 unit demonstration by the Capitol Police, submit your request online. 

    Submit your request

    Overview

    The Pennsylvania Capitol Police's K9 Unit responds to incidents of bomb threats, and suspicious packages and performs security sweep of areas. The K9 Unit will demonstrate the different explosive detection techniques and situations they may encounter.

    This demonstration lasts around 30-45 minutes. 

    How to request a K9 unit demonstration by the Capitol Police

    Please use the PA Capitol Police Training and Community Outreach Portal to arrange a K-9 unit demonstration.

    You will need to provide your contact information and the organization requsting the demonstration. You will be asked about the approximate number of attendees, the preferred date of the drone presentation, and the location where you want the demo held. 

    Once you submit the form, the Capitol Police will get in touch within 48-hours to discuss you request. 