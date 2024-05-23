Request a Drone Demonstration by the Capitol Police

Overview
This interactive and engaging drone presentation highlights how the PA Capitol Police have integrated this cutting-edge technology into our operations. The presentation covers the types of drones we have – Mavic Enterprise and Avata – and how their use aids us in performing our daily duties and responsibilities.
We will showcase the capabilities and functions of the drones including the Mavic Enterprise's dual-lens infrared, zoom, and attachments such as speakers, spotlights, and beacons along with the Avata's small profile and flying agility, which we showcase by running it through a drone racing course.
Onlookers will be able to view the drone screen on a monitor in real time and ask questions.
The demonstration lasts about 15 minutes.
How to submit a request for a drone demonstration by the Capitol Police
Please use the PA Capitol Police Training and Community Outreach Portal to arrange a drone demonstration.
You will need to provide your contact information and the organization requsting the demonstration. You will be asked about the approximate number of attendees, the preferred date of the drone presentation, and the location where you want the demo held.
Once you submit the form, the Capitol Police will get in touch within 48-hours to discuss you request.