The Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and many municipal governments throughout the Commonwealth have vehicle weight enforcement programs.

The PSL requires the use of National Type Evaluation Program (NTEP) approved Class IIII Scales (Wheel Load Weighers). Title 75 Pa C.S.A requires these scales to be certified annually (or following an event that could affect the accuracy or following repairs or failures) by the Pennsylvania Department of General Services.

Schedule Request Form may be used to request a date for scheduling calibration at the Pennsylvania Standards Laboratory. Completed forms can be faxed or emailed to the PSL.