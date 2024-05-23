Request a Commonwealth Estoppel Tenant Certificate

Here are the key points about an estoppel tenant certificate:

Verification of Lease Terms: The certificate confirms important details about the lease, such as the rental amount, lease term, security deposit, and any other obligations or rights under the lease.

Legal Assurance: It serves as a legal assurance that the tenant's statements about the lease are accurate and can be relied upon by third parties, such as potential buyers or lenders.

Dispute Prevention: By providing a written record of the lease terms, the certificate helps prevent future disputes between the tenant and the landlord or new property owner.

Due Diligence: It is often a part of the due diligence process in real estate transactions, especially when a property with existing tenants is being sold.