Request a Capitol Police Representative to Attend Your Event with an Information Table

The Pennsylvania Capitol Police outreach team can attend your event with a display table that provides an overview of the services the department provides.

The display booth features some of the uniforms and equipment used by the Capitol Police as well as information on the services and trainings provided and specialized units with the PA Capitol Police including information on how we can enhance our engagement and interaction with the community.

Information on how to join the PA Capitol Police is available for those interested in a rewarding career in law enforcement, as well.