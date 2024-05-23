Register as New Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Materials and Services Supplier

The system will use the info you put in the "Vendor Details" section to create an IRS W9 form. Check the form to make sure everything is correct. If you see a mistake, click “Back” to fix it.

If everything is correct, check the box that says, “By checking this box, I am digitally signing this document...” Then click the “Submit W9” button.

The system will send your info to the IRS to check it. If there’s a problem, you’ll see an error message. Click “Back” to fix it. If you made a mistake with the tax number, you might need to start over. If the name and tax number don’t match, you’ll get IRS contact info. Call them or visit their website (irs.gov) to get a letter to confirm the correct name and tax number.