Register as a Material and Services Invitation to Qualify (ITQ) Supplier

Overview
Invitation to Qualify (ITQ) is a type of contract used by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. ITQs can be requested through bids or proposals. Most ITQ contracts, except for the PennDot Rented Equipment ITQ (3516T01), are now in a new system called Jaggaer.
Suppliers need to first register on the PA Supplier Portal website. To log in to the Supplier Portal, click here and then click "Logon" at the top right corner of the page.
Additional resources:
How to register
Thanks for wanting to become an ITQ supplier. Here are the steps to complete your ITQ registration.
Check out our Supplier Service Center website for help before you begin.
Suppliers need to get a six-digit Commonwealth of PA Supplier Vendor Number.
- Choose Option 1 for an SAP Procurement Vendor Number.
- If you already have a vendor number, go to Step 2. You’ll need your six-digit vendor number to apply for a Jaggaer account.
Note: You must have an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS. If you don’t have one, get it from the IRS website here. After getting your EIN, wait 7-10 business days before applying for a vendor number in the PA Supplier Portal.
To get your six-digit vendor number:
- Go to the PA Supplier Portal Home Page.
- Select Supplier Registration.
Important: Budget payments are now made via ACH. You must provide ACH information. Use Internet Explorer only to log in to the PA Supplier Portal and click Manage Company Data.
For step-by-step instructions, visit www.budget.pa.gov, hover over Services, and click For Vendors. Then click the blue block titled PA Supplier Portal Admin Support and scroll to the How to… section.
Use Internet Explorer and a non-Apple device for registration.
For help with registration, visit the Supplier Service Center. If you need more help, call 1-877-435-7363 and choose option 1.
JAGGAER is the online system used by the Commonwealth for ITQs, RFQs, and RFPs. The ITQ Statement of Work (SOW) explains what the contract involves.
To help with registration, follow these steps:
- Service/Material Categories: Choose the ITQ Commodity Code(s) under the Business Details tab during registration.
For help with JAGGAER registration:
- Visit the Supplier Service Center.
- If you have trouble with registration, call 1-800-233-1121 and choose option 2.
After completing Steps 1 and 2, your registration will be marked as "profile complete" and will be reviewed. It can take 30 to 90 days to finalize a contract