Register as a Commonwealth Supplier

Overview
Before bidding on Commonwealth contracts, you must register through the PA Supplier Portal. The portal is where you will set up your supplier account and manage your company's profile.
Registration takes less than 15 minutes and gives you instant access to Commonwealth procurement opportunities. Once registered, you will be able to:
- Submit electronic bids for contracts
- Monitor invoice and payment status
- Access invoice remittance information
- Update your company’s information online at any time
Before you start
- Use a desktop/laptop with Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome. Do not use a phone or tablet for best results.
- Have your IRS-issued nine-digit Employer Identification Number (EIN) ready. A Social Security number will not work for business registration.
- Monitor your inbox for emails from a pa.gov address. Be sure to check your spam folder, too.
How to apply
Follow these steps to register as a new supplier. If you need more help with registration, check the New Supplier Registration Guide.
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1
Access the PA Supplier Portal
- Open the PA Supplier Portal to get started.
- Have your IRS-issued EIN ready.
- Select “Supplier Registration” from the menu to begin.
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2
Enter your vendor identification
- Enter your nine-digit EIN without hyphens.
- Select “Next” to continue.
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3
Provide additional details
Provide the following information:
- Legal name: Verify that it matches your IRS Letter 147C.
- Business type: Select from IRS options.
- Address: Include a valid mailing address and county. For out-of-state addresses, the system automatically fills the county field.
- Phone number: Use this format for phone numbers: 717-123-4567.
- Product categories: Select all that apply.
- Data privacy statement: Review and confirm.
- Address validation: Choose the USPS-validated address when prompted.
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4
Submit your registration form (digital W9)
- Review the IRS W9 form generated from your information for accuracy.
- Fix any errors before submitting.
- Check the digital signature box.
- Select “Submit W9.”
- The system will validate your information with the IRS. This takes about 15 seconds.
- If there are any problems or an EIN error occurs:
- Correct and resubmit, restarting the registration process from the beginning.
- Contact the IRS if your name and EIN don’t match.
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5
Create your account and receive your vendor number
- Create a unique user name and your password.
- Enter your name and email. Do not use a generic team email. A cell phone number is recommended.
- Select "Create User ID."
- Take a screenshot of the confirmation page and your vendor number for your records.
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6
What's next
Once registered, access the "Log on" button on the PA Supplier Portal homepage and enter your new user ID and password. Do not attempt to log in until you receive your official confirmation email.
Additional resources
General supplier guides
PA Supplier Portal registration