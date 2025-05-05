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    Department of General Services

    Purchase State Surplus Property Online

    Browse state surplus auctions for warehouse items, equipment, and extra property.

    Search and bid on state surplus property

    Overview

    The State Surplus Property Program sells state assets and equipment that are no longer needed. The program's mission is to maximize the life and value of taxpayer funded assets.
     

    What is state surplus

    When a state agency has an item that it no longer requires, that item is first offered to other state agencies. When the item is no longer required by any state agency, it is declared surplus and offered for sale in a variety of venues. 
     

    What is available

    The State Surplus Property Program offers state-owned:

    • Office furniture
    • Equipment
    • Supplies
       

    Who is eligible to purchase

    The program offers surplus items for sale to the general public.
     

    How to acquire surplus

    All state surplus property is now sold exclusively online through GovDeals, an online auction marketplace where government agencies, schools, and public organizations sell surplus items directly to the public.

    Browse state surplus

    If your item isn't in the GovDeals inventory, use the form below to ask us to look out for it.

    Submit a wants list (PDF)

    Program rules

    • Purchasing bans
      Employees of the Bureau of Supplies and Surplus may not purchase surplus property. Property control officers and their supervisors from the Commonwealth agency that declared the property surplus cannot purchase the property.
    • Price limits ($500+)
      General state employees cannot purchase items valued at $500 or more.
    • Agency-specific rules
      State employees must also follow their specific agency guidelines for purchases under $500. Check your agency's purchasing policy for any additional restrictions on state property.

    Contact us

    For questions, call State Surplus at 717-787-6159, ext. 3.

    Call now