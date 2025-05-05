Purchase State Surplus Property Online

Overview
The State Surplus Property Program sells state assets and equipment that are no longer needed. The program's mission is to maximize the life and value of taxpayer funded assets.
What is state surplus
When a state agency has an item that it no longer requires, that item is first offered to other state agencies. When the item is no longer required by any state agency, it is declared surplus and offered for sale in a variety of venues.
What is available
The State Surplus Property Program offers state-owned:
- Office furniture
- Equipment
- Supplies
Who is eligible to purchase
The program offers surplus items for sale to the general public.
How to acquire surplus
All state surplus property is now sold exclusively online through GovDeals, an online auction marketplace where government agencies, schools, and public organizations sell surplus items directly to the public.
If your item isn't in the GovDeals inventory, use the form below to ask us to look out for it.
Program rules
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Purchasing bansEmployees of the Bureau of Supplies and Surplus may not purchase surplus property. Property control officers and their supervisors from the Commonwealth agency that declared the property surplus cannot purchase the property.
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Price limits ($500+)General state employees cannot purchase items valued at $500 or more.
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Agency-specific rulesState employees must also follow their specific agency guidelines for purchases under $500. Check your agency's purchasing policy for any additional restrictions on state property.