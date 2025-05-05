Purchase State Surplus Property Online

Overview

The State Surplus Property Program sells state assets and equipment that are no longer needed. The program's mission is to maximize the life and value of taxpayer funded assets.



What is state surplus

When a state agency has an item that it no longer requires, that item is first offered to other state agencies. When the item is no longer required by any state agency, it is declared surplus and offered for sale in a variety of venues.



What is available

The State Surplus Property Program offers state-owned:

Office furniture

Equipment

Supplies



Who is eligible to purchase

The program offers surplus items for sale to the general public.



How to acquire surplus

All state surplus property is now sold exclusively online through GovDeals, an online auction marketplace where government agencies, schools, and public organizations sell surplus items directly to the public.