Purchase a Used, Fixed-Price GSA Vehicle for Your Eligible Organization

Overview

Through the Fixed Price Vehicles Sales Program, Pennsylvania government and tax-supported entities can buy used General Services Administration (GSA) vehicles owned by the federal government. You must pay for the vehicle before you pick it up, and payment must be made using an organization check.

Who is eligible

Pennsylvania government and tax-supported entities registered in the Federal Surplus Property Program are eligible to purchase used vehicles. Visit the Federal Surplus Property page for eligibility details and examples. This includes:

Fire departments

Police departments

School districts

Emergency management services

Municipalities

What is available

Most GSA fleet vehicles are standard mid-range consumer models that use regular gas and have no special modifications.

Some special vehicles are also available, such as fire trucks, ambulances, police cars, tractors, and wreckers.

You can buy more than one vehicle at a time.

Program advantages

One previous owner: GSA fleet vehicles had only one previous owner—the federal government.

GSA fleet vehicles had only one previous owner—the federal government. Vehicle condition: The vehicles have low mileage, are well-maintained, and were serviced according to the manufacturer’s standards.

The vehicles have low mileage, are well-maintained, and were serviced according to the manufacturer’s standards. Leasing model: The vehicles were usually leased for three to five years. When the lease ends, the government sells them to help pay for new ones.

The vehicles were usually leased for three to five years. When the lease ends, the government sells them to help pay for new ones. Warranties: The government guarantees the vehicle matches its descriptions, and all known problems are listed. You will need to check with the maker to see if any original factory warranty is still active.

How to acquire a vehicle

If you are interested in acquiring a GSA fleet vehicle for your organization, call us at 1-800-235-1555. You must be registered in the Federal Surplus Property Program to purchase.

Looking for a specific vehicle?

Send us a request list or consider COSTARS for your new vehicle purchase.