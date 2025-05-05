Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of General Services

    Purchase a Used, Fixed-Price GSA Vehicle for Your Eligible Organization

    Learn how eligible tax-supported entities can acquire well-maintained federal General Services Administration (GSA) surplus vehicles at set prices—and how to confirm your eligibility.

    Registered Buyers: Call 1-800-235-1555

    Overview

    Through the Fixed Price Vehicles Sales Program, Pennsylvania government and tax-supported entities can buy used General Services Administration (GSA) vehicles owned by the federal government. You must pay for the vehicle before you pick it up, and payment must be made using an organization check.

    Who is eligible

    Pennsylvania government and tax-supported entities registered in the Federal Surplus Property Program are eligible to purchase used vehicles. Visit the Federal Surplus Property page for eligibility details and examples. This includes: 

    • Fire departments
    • Police departments
    • School districts
    • Emergency management services
    • Municipalities 

    What is available 

    • Most GSA fleet vehicles are standard mid-range consumer models that use regular gas and have no special modifications.
    • Some special vehicles are also available, such as fire trucks, ambulances, police cars, tractors, and wreckers.
    • You can buy more than one vehicle at a time. 

    Program advantages

    • One previous owner: GSA fleet vehicles had only one previous owner—the federal government.
    • Vehicle condition: The vehicles have low mileage, are well-maintained, and were serviced according to the manufacturer’s standards.
    • Leasing model: The vehicles were usually leased for three to five years. When the lease ends, the government sells them to help pay for new ones.
    • Warranties: The government guarantees the vehicle matches its descriptions, and all known problems are listed. You will need to check with the maker to see if any original factory warranty is still active. 

    How to acquire a vehicle

    If you are interested in acquiring a GSA fleet vehicle for your organization, call us at 1-800-235-1555. You must be registered in the Federal Surplus Property Program to purchase. 

    Looking for a specific vehicle?

    Send us a request list or consider COSTARS for your new vehicle purchase.

     