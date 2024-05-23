Pay COSTARS Administrative Fee

Overview
COSTARS suppliers will get reminder emails when it’s time to pay for the next year. Here are the yearly fees:
|Contractor Classification
|Required Administrative Fee
|DGS-Verified Small Diverse Business Bidder
|
$166 Annually
|DGS-Verified Veteran-owned Business Bidder
|$166 Annually
|DGS Self-Certified Small Business Bidder
|$500 Annually
|All Other Bidders
|$1,500 Annually
How to pay the annual administrative fee
To pay the annual administrative fee for the COSTARS program in Pennsylvania, you can:
- Go to the Supplier Portal
- Click Pay Now to go to the Payment Processing screen
- Review the contract number, title, and fee amount
- Choose to pay by check or money order, or by credit card
- Download the remittance receipt
Contact us
For more information about the COSTARS Program, contact:
Department of General Services
Bureau of Procurement
555 Walnut Street, 6th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17125