Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    Find Single-Use Restrooms in Commonwealth Buildings

    Overview

    There are single-use restrooms available for employee and public use throughout Commonwealth-owned and occupied spaces. 

    Single Use Restroom Locations

    • (x 2) 5th floor – Each side of room 630

    • Across from the Visitor’s Center
    • Across from EW 21
    • Inside Capitol Police IMCS – Top of the ramp

    • Ground floor – Inside alcove to men’s restroom

    • Basement – Adjacent to room B019
    • 5th floor – Adjacent to room 519
    • 4th floor – Adjacent to room 422
    • 3rd floor – Adjacent to room 327
    • 2nd floor – Adjacent to room 216
    • 2nd floor – West Alcove near the men’s restroom
    • (x 2) Ground floor – Auditorium lobby

    • 8th floor – West, Room 804.1 (Between the men’s and women’s restrooms)

    • (x 2) 1st floor – East annex in the corridor by the daycare
    • 10th floor – Across from the women’s restroom
    • 16th floor – Across from the women’s restroom

    • 1st floor – Inside the security office
    • (x 2) 2nd floor – Outside the auditorium
    • (x 2) 2nd floor – Inside the Environmental Hearing Board office
    • 2nd floor – Inside the PA Independent Fiscal Office

    • (x 2) 1st floor – Inside the Dept. of Revenue Tax Office
    • 3rd floor – Next to Dept. of Revenue storage room (former mailroom)

    • 1st floor – Inside daycare area (1st door to the left)

    • 1st floor – NE corner of the building by Custodial Supervisor’s office, beside Plaza conference center
    • 1st floor – NW side of building by the DGS Carpenter Shop offices
    • 3rd floor – NE corner of building by the stairwell

    • Basement – By dock entrance

    • Revenue Side – Main hallway

    • Ground floor – Inside Briggs Street loading dock
    •  Ground floor – Inside garage, beside vehicle drop-off waiting room

    • Ground floor – Promenade (Across from men’s and women’s restrooms)
    • Ground floor – Curiosity Connection Kids Play Area (Rear wall)

    • 6th floor – Outside the North penthouse

    • 1st floor – West Wing, room 110