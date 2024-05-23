Skip to main content

    File an Insurance Claim for Vehicle Damage Caused by a Commonwealth-Owned Vehicle or Employee

    If a Commonwealth employee or vehicle causes damage to a third-party or their property, the Bureau of Finance and Risk Management (FARM) will investigate. This also applies if damage occurs on Commonwealth-owned property. File your insurance claim today.

    Submit an incident to FARM

    Overview

    When an incident occurs, all parties should document:

    • Time and date

    • Location

    • What happened

    • Damage extent

    • Police notification and response

    • Photos of damage and scene

    • For Commonwealth vehicles, include the driver's name, license plate, and unit number

    To file a claim for damages, report the incident immediately to the responsible Commonwealth agency. Then, submit the incident online via the Origami Risk portal. FARM will review it and provide an update via email.

    Claimants have six months from the incident date to file a claim against the Commonwealth.