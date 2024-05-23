File an Insurance Claim for Vehicle Damage Caused by a Commonwealth-Owned Vehicle or Employee

When an incident occurs, all parties should document:

Time and date

Location

What happened

Damage extent

Police notification and response

Photos of damage and scene

For Commonwealth vehicles, include the driver's name, license plate, and unit number

To file a claim for damages, report the incident immediately to the responsible Commonwealth agency. Then, submit the incident online via the Origami Risk portal. FARM will review it and provide an update via email.

Claimants have six months from the incident date to file a claim against the Commonwealth.