File a Preparation of Large Volume Provers for Calibration Report with the Pennsylvania Standards Laboratory

Overview
In order to have your prover calibrated by the Pennsylvania Standards Laboratory (PSL), it must be cleaned beofre it is sent to the PSL.
That means all surfaces, inside and out, including drain lines, pumps, and hoses, that may be used during the calibration process must be cleaned. No petroleum or other product residue that could spill out onto the surface of the testing pay and pollute the sewer system are permitted.
How to file out the preparation of large volume provers for calibration form
When getting provers calibrated by the PSL, you must clean them and submit a form that documents the preparation process.
For aech prover that you submit for calibration, you must fill out the entire bottom portion of the form.
You must present this signed form to the Metrologist on the day of calibration.