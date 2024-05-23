File a First Responder Line-of-Duty Death Benefits Claim

Act 101 offers a one-time payment to the families of emergency responders or law enforcement officers killed on duty. This benefit goes to the spouse, minor children, or parents. The payment is initially set at $50,000 in 1994. It's adjusted yearly for inflation. Here are the recent amounts:

7/1/2024 –​ 6/30/2025: $161,314.39

7/1/2023 – 6/30/2024: $156,010.04

7/1/2022 – 6/30/2023: $146,448.31

7/1/2021 – 6/30/2022: $136,904.96

7/1/2020 – 6/30/2021: $135,014.75

Note: Due to a calculation error, rates were revised on July 1, 2023. Overpaid claimants don't have to return extra funds.