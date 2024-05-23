File a Construction Notice of Completion

Overview
The Pennsylvania State Construction Notices Directory helps with big building projects and gives extra protections.
Here’s what you need to know:
- It helps manage construction notices online.
- For projects costing $1.5 million or more:
- Project owners must register their project in the Directory.
- They must follow certain rules and include specific details in their contracts.
Who can file
If you are one of the following, you can file:
- Searchable Project Owners
- Agents of Searchable Project Owners
- Subcontractors
If you qualify, you can:
- Create an account and log in to file notices for construction projects
- View project details
- Download notice documents
When to file
-
Before work starts: Project Owners, their agents, or contractors should file a Notice of Commencement.
-
Within 45 days after finishing work: File a Notice of Completion to update the directory.
-
Within 45 days after starting work or delivering materials: Subcontractors should file a Notice of Furnishing if a Notice of Commencement has been filed.
-
If not paid: Subcontractors can file a Notice of Nonpayment for information.
Additional things to know
- The Pennsylvania State Construction Notices Directory has information from property owners, their agents, contractors, and subcontractors. The Department of General Services does not check if this information is correct.
- The website does not give legal advice. For legal questions, you should talk to a lawyer.
- The Directory does not replace any legal filings or requirements from the Mechanics' Lien Law of 1963.