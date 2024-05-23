Bid to Purchase Historical Bridges

Overview
State-owned bridges are first offered to other state agencies, then municipalities, non-profits, schools, and finally the public through the Department of General Services (DGS). For county- or municipally-owned bridges, DGS is not involved. These are transferred according to local government procedures.
Historic bridges have been placed in parks, rail trails, and campuses. We aim to find more adaptive reuse opportunities. The cost for acquiring a historic bridge varies. It depends on the bridge's condition, the crossing's needs, and transport requirements. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) can help with disassembly or relocation costs for funded projects.
If you're looking for a bridge, please check below. They're listed by length. Each description includes a contact person for more details. If you don't see a suitable bridge, we might have others not yet listed.
Frequently asked questions
PennDOT, with the owner's input, decided these bridges can't be fixed for public use or are no longer needed. Being historic, these bridges must be offered for adaptive use if federal funds or permits are involved in replacing or removing them.
Most of these bridges are over 100 years old and need major work or replacement. They often can't support modern vehicles like fire trucks or heavy delivery trucks. Designed for 10 to 15 tons, they're now inadequate. Buyers may need to fix significant structural issues. Some bridges might be okay for light use or pedestrians. Most have lead paint. Rehab needs depend on future use.
Buyers typically face these costs:
Buying the bridge. Local bridges might be free. State bridges go to the highest bidder. Some have sold for just a dollar.
Moving the bridge, including transportation and permits.
Taking apart and putting the bridge back together.
Engineering and planning costs.
Modifications or repairs based on future use.
Ongoing maintenance.
Typically, the FHWA helps buyers with preservation costs. This support covers lifting, dismantling, and moving the bridge. Buyers cover rehab and reassembly. However, public-use bridges might qualify for extra help.
Costs vary based on size, condition, future use, distance, and contractor fees. A good contractor can provide a detailed estimate.
PennDOT
Pennsylvania Department of General Services (for state bridges)
Local owners (usually counties or townships)
Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office
Buyers can choose their own engineer or contractor.
It depends on the new bridge plans. Usually, yes, because the new bridge often goes in the same spot.
Yes, it can be moved anywhere, but local buyers are preferred.
There are no legal restrictions, but it's advisable to consider the bridge's historic features. The new owner gets guidance on these features and rehab tips. For advice, contact the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office.
PennDOT manages the process and might offer minor help. It also shares bridge condition records with buyers.
Anyone can buy a bridge if they plan to reuse it. Public use is preferred, but private owners can buy too. State bridges first go to state agencies, then local municipalities, and finally to the highest bidder. We've placed historic bridges in parks, on rail-trails, and in universities.
It depends on ownership.
For state-owned bridges:
The process is managed by the PA Department of General Services. Before public bidding, PennDOT lists the bridge online. Interested buyers should contact PennDOT. Bidding starts with preserving historic features in mind. The auction lasts at least 30 days. Bidders must follow special terms.
For locally owned bridges:
The process varies by local rules. Often, it involves bidding. Interested parties should contact the owner with their plans.
Availability is noted under the bridge. Some may be removed anytime, others need a replacement first. For details, use the contact info under the bridge.
The listed contact can provide detailed information, including inspection reports.
More bridges might be available. Contact Veronica Martin at PennDOT for details.
Please contact Kara Russell at PennDOT 717-705-1484/ krussell@pa.gov or Veronica Martin at PennDOT at 717-705-1482/ vermartin@pa.gov.