Apply for Department of Environmental Protection Abandoned Mine Reclamation General Water Permit (GP-10)

GP-10 Abandoned Mine Reclamation, 3150-PM-BWEW0510
This permit allows building, operating, or maintaining structures or activities in, along, or across, or that change the course current or cross section of streams, wetlands, floodways, or bodies of water for reclaiming abandoned mine sites. It applies when the Department of Environmental Protection plans to revoke a bond for mines permitted between August 1977 and July 1982.
Chapter 105 General Permits
In Pennsylvania, many activities in streams, lakes, ponds, or wetlands need a permit from the Department of Environmental Protection. This is crucial for public health, safety, and environmental protection. Activities that alter the watercourse, floodway, wetland, or body of water or have structures in, along, across, or projecting into them are called encroachments or obstructions. These are governed by Chapter 105 regulations. Projects that meet specific criteria can apply for a general permit (GP). There are 12 GPs, each for a different activity. You can find all permits, forms, and guidance on DEP's eLibrary or Guidance Page.
DEP's e-permitting system is the preferred method for GP submission. It offers the fastest reviews. The system is regularly updated to improve efficiency and support applicants.
General Permit Reviews
Only DEP can authorize activities that meet the Chapter 105 General Permit conditions. Note: County Conservation Districts cannot authorize GP-10 registrations. Applicants must review the GP to ensure their project aligns with its requirements.
General Permit Fees
To determine fees, use the Chapter 105 Fee Calculation Worksheet, 3150-PM-BWEW0553.
Fees paid to DEP for general permits are paid electronically through e-permitting or DEPs Public Upload System using credit card or electronic check. All other fees are paid by check to DEP.