Apply for Department of Environmental Protection Abandoned Mine Reclamation General Water Permit (GP-10)

In Pennsylvania, many activities in streams, lakes, ponds, or wetlands need a permit from the Department of Environmental Protection. This is crucial for public health, safety, and environmental protection. Activities that alter the watercourse, floodway, wetland, or body of water or have structures in, along, across, or projecting into them are called encroachments or obstructions. These are governed by Chapter 105 regulations. Projects that meet specific criteria can apply for a general permit (GP). There are 12 GPs, each for a different activity. You can find all permits, forms, and guidance on DEP's eLibrary or Guidance Page.

DEP's e-permitting system is the preferred method for GP submission. It offers the fastest reviews. The system is regularly updated to improve efficiency and support applicants.