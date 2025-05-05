Overview
The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) can give out emergency permits quickly, sometimes on the same day they’re asked.
For more details, check the Storm and Flooding Information webpage and the Guidelines for Maintaining Streams in Your Community.
How to Get an Emergency Permit
There’s no formal application for emergency permits.
- Call DEP and explain the emergency. DEP will assess the situation. If you need to start work immediately, DEP can issue the permit at the site or send it to you by email.
- Find the right DEP office on our Contact Page.
Note: County Conservation Districts can’t issue emergency permits.
Tips:
- Take photos of the emergency to help DEP understand the situation better.
- Know what specific work you need to do.
Additional Info:
- DEP often issues both state and federal permits together. If not, they’ll forward your request to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Contact Us
If you have any questions or need help, please reach out to Water Obstruction and Encroachments.
Additional Contact Information
Regional Permit Coordination Office
Large Chapter 105 projects that cross multiple counties or regions, and oil and gas projects regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Committee (FERC) and 401 Water Quality Certifications for FERC regulated projects.
Email RPCO: RA-EPREGIONALPERMIT@pa.gov
Call RPCO: 717-772-5987
DEP Oil and Gas
Chapter 105 and 106 permitting and 401 Water Quality Certifications for those oil and gas activities regulated by PA oil and gas regulations.
DEP Active and Abandoned Mining Operations
Chapter 105 activities under their program’s regulated mining activities.