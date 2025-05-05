Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Environmental Protection

    Request an Emergency Water Obstruction and Encroachment Permits (Chapter 105)

    The Department can give out emergency permits for water obstructions if there’s an imminent threat to life, property, or the environment. Call DEP and explain the emergency. Contact the Regional Office 8 AM–4 PM, and the emergency line between 4 PM–8 AM.

    Call your Regional Office
    Call the Emergency Hotline

    Overview

    The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) can give out emergency permits quickly, sometimes on the same day they’re asked.

    For more details, check the  Storm and Flooding Information webpage and the  Guidelines for Maintaining Streams in Your Community.

    Emergency Permits

     

    How to Get an Emergency Permit

    There’s no formal application for emergency permits.

    • Call DEP and explain the emergency. DEP will assess the situation. If you need to start work immediately, DEP can issue the permit at the site or send it to you by email.
    • Find the right DEP office on our Contact Page.
      Note: County Conservation Districts can’t issue emergency permits.

    Tips:

    • Take photos of the emergency to help DEP understand the situation better.
    • Know what specific work you need to do.

    Additional Info:

    • DEP often issues both state and federal permits together. If not, they’ll forward your request to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

     

    Contact Us

    Contact the Regional Office 8 AM–4 PM, and the emergency line between 4 PM–8 AM.

    Regional Offices

    Call Northwest Regional Office

    814-332-6984
    Call Northcentral Regional Office

    570-327-3636
    Call Northeast Regional Office

    570-826-2511
    Call Southwest Regional Office

    412-442-4314
    Call Southcentral Regional Office

    717-7054802
    Call Southeast Regional Office

    484-250-5160

    If you have any questions or need help, please reach out to Water Obstruction and Encroachments

    Additional Contact Information

    Regional Permit Coordination Office

    Large Chapter 105 projects that cross multiple counties or regions, and oil and gas projects regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Committee (FERC) and 401 Water Quality Certifications for FERC regulated projects.

    Email RPCO: RA-EPREGIONALPERMIT@pa.gov

    Call RPCO: 717-772-5987

     

    DEP Oil and Gas

    Chapter 105 and 106 permitting and 401 Water Quality Certifications for those oil and gas activities regulated by PA oil and gas regulations. 

     

    DEP Active and Abandoned Mining Operations

    Chapter 105 activities under their program’s regulated mining activities.