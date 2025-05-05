Upgrade Drinking Water and/or Wastewater Operator Certificate

Overview
If you want to upgrade your drinking water or wastewater license, follow these steps:
1. Find the Application and Instructions
- Access the most current version of the Upgrade Application and the associated Instructions.
2. Review the Instructions
- Carefully read the instructions before filling out the application. If you have questions, call Operator Certification at (717) 787-5236.
3. Complete the Application
- Make sure to complete all sections and provide detailed information about your experience on page two. You will need to sign and have the application notarized. The signature of the supervising operator is also required.
4. Check Deadlines
- Note that there are deadlines for submitting complete applications before each Board Meeting. Review the deadlines: (Operator Certification) to submit your application for a specific meeting date.
Additional Resources
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
An Operator Certificate Upgrade is required when:
- System Size Increases:
If the system’s treatment capacity increases and changes the system’s classification, the operator needs the upgraded license classification. The individual can apply for this upgrade before the larger system becomes operational. They don’t need extra training or experience for this upgrade.
- New Treatment Technology is Added:
If a new treatment technology is added and the operator is no longer qualified, they need an upgraded subclassification. To get this upgrade, the operator must pass the appropriate technology exam and have one year of experience.
- An operator would like to work at another system of larger capacity and/or additional technologies:
For an operator to make process control decisions at a system, the operator classification must be the same or higher than the system classification, and the operator must have the matching subclassifications to the system.
- For Certain Old Certificates:
Operators with a grandparented water or wastewater certificate or the Class Dc drinking water small system certificate cannot upgrade their certificates. They must meet all the requirements for initial certification to add new qualifications or operate a larger system.
- For Class Upgrades
To upgrade your certificate to a higher class, you need to show you have the extra experience required. Once your application is complete and meets the experience needs, the Certification Board will review it.
- For Adding a New Subclassification:
To add a new subclassification, you must pass the Treatment Technology Specific Exam and have one year of experience with that technology. The Board will then upgrade your certificate, keeping the same three-year renewal cycle. The one year of experience can be waived if the operator participates in an onsite training under an acceleration certification program. Email DEPWSTechTrain@pa.gov for more details.
- Continuing Education:
Any new education requirements from an upgrade will start with your next three-year renewal cycle.
- Certificates That Can’t Be Upgraded:
Class Dc and grandparented certificates cannot be upgraded.
No, your three-year renewal cycle stays the same. Any new education requirements will start with your next full three-year cycle.