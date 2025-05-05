Submit Operator Personal Information Change of Address Form

It’s very important to keep your address and phone number up to date with Operator Certification. This way, you will get your renewal application, license, and any important updates.

Make sure to include your email address when filling out the form. You can submit the form online, call 717-787-5236, or email RA-OperatorWebsite@pa.gov for help. After you submit it, you will get a confirmation email. In order to ensure you receive the email, please add donotreply@pa.gov to your email contacts.

When you become a certified operator, your name, address, phone number, and license type will be public and shared with Approved Training Providers and places looking for operators. If you don’t want your home address and phone number to be public, contact DEP’s Operator Certification Staff. You can give a work address, P.O. Box, or change your contact number to a work or cell number.