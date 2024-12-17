Skip to main content

    Department of Environmental Protection

    Report Change of an Available Operator

    To report a change in the available operator for your water system, please complete the Change of Available Operator form within 10 days of any addition, loss, change or replacement of an available operator.

    Submit the Change Now

    Overview

    Title 25 Pa. Code 302.1202 requires all public water system and wastewater system owners to notify the Department within 10 calendar days of any addition, loss, change, or replacement of an available operator.  An available operator is a properly certified operator who is onsite or able to be contacted as needed to make process control decisions in a timely manner.

    To update your available operator information, please visit the Change of Available Operator form and complete it online.

    To complete the form, you will need your facility ID number and Client IDs for both the operator you are losing and the operator you are gaining.  You must be the system owner or legal representative to complete the form. 

    Note: After you submit the form, you will receive a confirmation email. If you don’t receive this email, check your email settings and allow messages from donotreply@pa.gov.