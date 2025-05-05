Apply for General Permit SDWGP-01 Community Water System Finished Water Storage Tank Painting

A complete Safe Drinking Water General Permit – 01 (SDWGP-01): Community Water System Finished Water Storage Tank Painting Application must be submitted to and approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) before painting the interior of an existing community water system finished water storage tank (storage tank).

When the application is received, it must be signed by the appropriate individual identified in DEP’s Safe Drinking Water regulations and a professional engineer licensed in Pennsylvania.

