Submit Annual Wasteload Management Report

Wasteload Management is a planning process. It requires the owner or operator of a wastewater treatment plant to monitor the volume and organic strength of the incoming wastewater. They must take actions to prevent the plant from receiving too much flow or organic material for it to treat properly.

Wasteload Management also applies to sewage pump station owners or operators. They must monitor flows and pump usage to ensure the pumps can convey flows to the treatment plant.

All publicly owned treatment works (POTWs) and sewer systems owned by or serving a municipality are covered by DEP's Wasteload Management Regulations in Chapter 94.

The purpose of these regulations is to provide adequate conveyance and treatment for future needs, prevent sewage facilities from becoming overloaded, limit additional connections to overloaded facilities, correct overload conditions, and prevent introduction of industrial discharges into municipal sewer systems that will interfere with operations or pass through the plant.

Ultimately, these regulations protect Pennsylvania's waters from inadequately treated wastewater discharges.