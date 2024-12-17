Apply for Water Quality Management (WQM) Permits

To WQM Permittees who have not completed construction activities.

On November 29, 2022, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) announced in the *Federal Register* that it was reclassifying the Northern Long-eared Bat (*Myotis septentrionalis*) as endangered under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). This classification took effect on March 31, 2023.

Any permit holder who hasn't finished their project must follow new rules for the Northern Long-eared Bat, which is now endangered.

Permit holders who haven't finished their projects should conduct a fresh PNDI search in their project area using the PNDI tool. Then, they must follow the guidance from the PNDI screening or the USFWS. To update PNDI Receipts, they can use the Update Receipt function.



The following procedure is recommended:

Pause all construction activities. Conduct a new/updated PNDI screening. If no impacts are identified or if work is consistent with screening, recommence construction activities. If impacts are identified, avoidance measures listed on the PNDI receipt should be followed. If PNDI requires further consultation with USFWS, contact the appropriate USFWS office. If the permittee cannot comply with avoidance measures or if the permittee believes that the avoidance measures are outside the ESA scope of analysis, contact the appropriate USFWS office.

Recommencing construction activities without complying with the avoidance measures or receiving authorization from the appropriate USFWS office is not recommended.