Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    department of environmental protection

    Apply for National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permits

    DEP now accepts permit applications and fees online via the Public Upload platform. If an application or NOI fee is required, it must be paid online. For details, see DEP’s instructions for public upload for NPDES permit applications. 

    Apply online
    View instructions for public upload

    Overview and NPDES Permits

    An NPDES permit is needed for discharging into Commonwealth waters. Most sewage and industrial waste NPDES permits are issued by DEP's regional offices. These also cover stormwater, Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems (MS4) systems, Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs), biosolids, and pesticides. The Bureau of Clean Water (BCW) in DEP's Central Office handles statewide General NPDES permits. Eligible applicants can get a General NPDES permit. A list of these permits, along with  Notices of Intent (NOIs), instructions, and more, are available below. For NPDES permits related to earth disturbance under Chapter 102, visit DEP’s construction stormwater website.

    If facilities do not qualify for General Permit coverage, submission of an application for an individual NPDES permit may be necessary. Links to individual NPDES permit application forms are provided below.

    Act 14, which amended the Commonwealth's Administrative Code (effective April 17, 1984) requires every applicant for a new, amended, or renewed NPDES permit to give written notice to each municipality and county in which the permitted facility is located. A sample notification letter is available at the link below:

    The following links are to application forms that apply to multiple types of permits:

    To terminate NPDES permit coverage, use the Notice of Termination Form. This applies to both individual and general permits under Chapter 92a.

    Find NPDES and WQM permitted facilities in DEP's Permitted Facilities Report. For details, refer to the instructions.

    Most individual sewage, industrial waste, and stormwater NPDES permits issued by DEP are available online. Check the Final Issued Individual NPDES Permit Documents Report for a list of these permits. It includes links to PDF documents. Not all permits may appear, and online documents are not substitutes for official copies at DEP offices. For guidance, see the Instructions for Using the Report.

    Contact us

    For more information you may email DEP’s Division of NPDES Permitting.