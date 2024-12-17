Apply for National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permits

Overview and NPDES Permits
An NPDES permit is needed for discharging into Commonwealth waters. Most sewage and industrial waste NPDES permits are issued by DEP's regional offices. These also cover stormwater, Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems (MS4) systems, Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs), biosolids, and pesticides. The Bureau of Clean Water (BCW) in DEP's Central Office handles statewide General NPDES permits. Eligible applicants can get a General NPDES permit. A list of these permits, along with Notices of Intent (NOIs), instructions, and more, are available below. For NPDES permits related to earth disturbance under Chapter 102, visit DEP’s construction stormwater website.
- PAG-03 Discharges of Stormwater Associated with Industrial Activities
- PAG-04 Discharges from Small Flow Sewage Treatment Facilities
- PAG-05 Discharges from Petroleum Contaminated Groundwater Systems
- PAG-06 Discharges from Combined Sewer Systems
- PAG-07 Beneficial Use of Exceptional Quality Biosolids
- PAG-08 Beneficial Use of Biosolids
- PAG-09 Beneficial Use of Residential Septage
- PAG-10 Discharges from Hydrostatic Testing of Tanks and Pipelines
- PAG-11 Discharges from Aquatic Animal Production Facilities
- PAG-12 Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations
- PAG-13 Discharges from Small Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems
- PAG-15 Discharges from the Application of Pesticides
If facilities do not qualify for General Permit coverage, submission of an application for an individual NPDES permit may be necessary. Links to individual NPDES permit application forms are provided below.
- Individual NPDES Permit Application for Small Flow Sewage Facilities
- Individual NPDES Permit Application for Minor Sewage Facilities
- Individual NPDES Permit Application for Major Sewage Facilities
- Individual NPDES Permit Application for Discharges of Industrial Wastewater
- Individual NPDES Permit Application for Discharges of Industrial Stormwater
- Individual NPDES Permit Application for the Application of Pesticides
- Individual NPDES Permit Application for Small Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems
- Individual NPDES Permit Application for Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations
- Individual Generator Permit Application for Beneficial Use of Biosolids
- Individual Site Permit Application for Beneficial Use of Biosolids
Act 14, which amended the Commonwealth's Administrative Code (effective April 17, 1984) requires every applicant for a new, amended, or renewed NPDES permit to give written notice to each municipality and county in which the permitted facility is located. A sample notification letter is available at the link below:
The following links are to application forms that apply to multiple types of permits:
- Individual NPDES Permit Amendments
- NPDES and WQM Permit Transfers (all facilities except single residence sewage treatment plants (SRSTPs))
- NPDES and WQM Permit Transfers for SRSTPs
- NPDES and WQM Permittee Name Change (all facilities)
To terminate NPDES permit coverage, use the Notice of Termination Form. This applies to both individual and general permits under Chapter 92a.
Find NPDES and WQM permitted facilities in DEP's Permitted Facilities Report. For details, refer to the instructions.
Most individual sewage, industrial waste, and stormwater NPDES permits issued by DEP are available online. Check the Final Issued Individual NPDES Permit Documents Report for a list of these permits. It includes links to PDF documents. Not all permits may appear, and online documents are not substitutes for official copies at DEP offices. For guidance, see the Instructions for Using the Report.
For more information you may email DEP’s Division of NPDES Permitting.