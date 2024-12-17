Apply for National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permits

To terminate NPDES permit coverage, use the Notice of Termination Form. This applies to both individual and general permits under Chapter 92a.

Find NPDES and WQM permitted facilities in DEP's Permitted Facilities Report. For details, refer to the instructions.

Most individual sewage, industrial waste, and stormwater NPDES permits issued by DEP are available online. Check the Final Issued Individual NPDES Permit Documents Report for a list of these permits. It includes links to PDF documents. Not all permits may appear, and online documents are not substitutes for official copies at DEP offices. For guidance, see the Instructions for Using the Report.