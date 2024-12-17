Apply for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Funding

Overview
It is the responsibility of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to implement the requirements for solicitation of Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) firms to participate in the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) programs, or other federally funded programs in conformance with the program operating agreement among DEP, the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST), and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
DBE Firm Solicitation is the process by which recipients of the SRF programs, or other federally funded programs solicit participation to ensure that DBE firms are aware of the opportunity to compete for projects funded by EPA financial assistance dollars. The process involves the detailed documentation of the Six Good Faith Efforts to show and support compliance and understanding of the DBE regulation set forth in 40 CFR Part 33, 33.301, 33.105, 33.501, and 33.302.
Searches are to be performed through the PA Department of General Services (DGS) website. Click here to visit the DGS Supplier Search website.
Additional resources:
Help Guides:
- Grant/Loan Recipient DBE Solicitation Effort Help Guide (PDF), 732KB
- Prime Contractor DBE Solicitation Effort Help Guide (PDF), 751KB
- Grant/Loan Recipient Review of the Prime Contractor's DBE Effort Help Guide (PDF), 257KB
Forms:
- Contract Procurement Breakdown 3800-FM-BPNPSM0116
- Grant-Loan Recipient Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) 3800-FM-BPNPSM0120
- Prime Contractor Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Compliance Form 3800-FM-BPNPSM0119
Contact us
Email DBE Questions or call us at 717-787-5017.