Apply for Department of Environmental Protection Fish Habitat Enhancement Structures Permit

Overview
The Fish Habitat Enhancement Structures permit lets you build and maintain fish homes, like mud sills and brush structures, in some rivers and streams in Pennsylvania. You need to get approval from the PA Fish and Boat Commission first. This permit cannot be used in wetlands.
Before you register
Check the General Permit Requirements: Read Part One and Part Two of the General Permit to see if your project qualifies. Look at Part One, Section B for area restrictions and Section D for other requirements. If your project doesn’t qualify, you can apply for an individual permit by submitting an application to the right Regional Office listed in Exhibit B.
Contact the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission: Get in touch with Division of Environmental Services or Division of Property Services using the contact details listed below (also lsted in Exhibit A). They will help you pick a suitable structure and approve the General Permit Registration form. For the Cooperative Adopt-A-Stream Program, the Commission will register the General Permit for you.
Make a Location Map: Find your project location on a U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) 7½ Minute Quadrangle Map and make a photocopy to show your project location.
Complete the PNDI Form: Fill out the Pennsylvania Natural Diversity Inventory (PNDI) Form and submit it to the person conducting the online PNDI search (e.g., DEP, County Conservation Districts, or a consultant). If you do the PNDI search yourself, you don’t need the form. If there are "Potential Impacts" listed on the PNDI Receipt, send additional information to the agencies listed on the Receipt.
Create an Erosion and Sediment Control Plan: If your project involves earthmoving, create an Erosion and Sediment Control Plan. The County Conservation District must review and approve it. Submit the plan before or with your General Permit registration.
Contact the Fish and Boat Commission
For any questions, contact the following departments:
Division of Environmental Services
595 East Rolling Ridge Drive, Bellefonte, PA 16823-9620
Phone: 814-359-5147
