Apply for Department of Environmental Protection Fish Habitat Enhancement Structures Permit

Check the General Permit Requirements: Read Part One and Part Two of the General Permit to see if your project qualifies. Look at Part One, Section B for area restrictions and Section D for other requirements. If your project doesn’t qualify, you can apply for an individual permit by submitting an application to the right Regional Office listed in Exhibit B.

Contact the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission: Get in touch with Division of Environmental Services or Division of Property Services using the contact details listed below (also lsted in Exhibit A). They will help you pick a suitable structure and approve the General Permit Registration form. For the Cooperative Adopt-A-Stream Program, the Commission will register the General Permit for you.

Make a Location Map: Find your project location on a U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) 7½ Minute Quadrangle Map and make a photocopy to show your project location.

Complete the PNDI Form: Fill out the Pennsylvania Natural Diversity Inventory (PNDI) Form and submit it to the person conducting the online PNDI search (e.g., DEP, County Conservation Districts, or a consultant). If you do the PNDI search yourself, you don’t need the form. If there are "Potential Impacts" listed on the PNDI Receipt, send additional information to the agencies listed on the Receipt.