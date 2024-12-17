Apply for a Department of Environmental Protection Nonpoint Source Management Grant

Copy About Accepting Applications/Dates
Overview
This program helps states and local areas focus on problems caused by nonpoint sources, like runoff from farms and roads. Through Section 319, states, territories, and tribes get grant money to support activities such as:
- Providing technical help
- Offering financial support
- Giving education and training
- Sharing new technologies
- Running demonstration projects
- Monitoring to check how well projects are working
New grant features
Here are the new grant features:
- You can apply to update an existing Section 319 Watershed Implementation Plan (WIP) if it is at least 8 years old.
- New applications for creating a Section 319 WIP are not allowed anymore.
- Projects that improve Section 319 WIPs in Pennsylvania’s Environmental Justice Areas will be given priority.
How to Apply for the Growing Greener Plus Grants Program
1. Sign Up:
Sign up for notifications about the Growing Greener Watershed Protection, EPA 319, and Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act Grant Programs.
2. Review Materials:
Look at the following resources:
- 2025 Section 319 Nonpoint Source Management Grants Program Guidance
- A Primer for Fitting Charges within Budget Categories
- Map of Watershed Implementation Plans
- Pennsylvania Nonpoint Source Management Plan 2024
- Handbook for Developing Watershed Plans
- Guide to Permitting for Watershed Improvement Project
3. Watch Video Tutorial:
Watch the Grant Applicant Presentation and Demos.
4. Look Over Examples:
Check these example documents:
- Sample Agriculture Workplan
- Sample AMD Workplan
- Sample Maps and Photos
- AMDTreat Sample Report
- Chesapeake Bay Countywide Action Plan BMP Implementation Form
- Landowner Access Authorization
- Landowner-Grantee Agreement
- Landowner Letter of Commitment
- Task and Deliverable Budget Worksheet
5. Complete Forms:
Fill out the following forms:
- Workplan Template
- Task and Deliverable Budget Worksheet
- Chesapeake Bay Countywide Action Plan BMP Implementation Form
- Landowner Letters
- Land Use Planning Form
- Multi-Municipal Planning Form
6. Apply:
Apply Online starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024. Check the eGrants Instructions for Applicants for more details.
Success Stories
- Lancaster County Conservation District
We worked on a farm by the creek to make it healthier. We reshaped the streambanks, improved habitats in the water, created a stormwater area with plants, put up fencing, and planted trees and bushes along the banks. This helps remove 67 tons of dirt, 96 pounds of nitrogen, and 34 pounds of phosphorus from the creek every year. — Matt Kofroth, Lancaster County Conservation District
- Borough of Etna
We are following a plan to reduce water pollution in the Pine Creek area. After finishing Phase 1, our community has changed a lot. We’ve improved our commercial district and how we are seen by others. The Green Streets Project has brought in new residents and encouraged businesses to move to Etna. — Mary Ellen Ramage, Manager, Borough of Etna.
