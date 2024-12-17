Skip to main content

    Submit Site Restoration Forms to Department of Environmental Protection

    New and updated forms for oil and gas well permits are now on the DEP eLibrary. There are separate forms for conventional, unconventional wells, and those in coal areas. Additionally, a new form for detailing company ownership and control is available. Moreover, new bonding forms that comply with the Oil and Gas Act 13 of 2012 are also posted and ready for use.