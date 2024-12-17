Submit Site Restoration Forms to Department of Environmental Protection

Site restoration forms and requests
|8000-PM-OOGM0075
|Well Site Restoration Report
|8000-FM-OOGM0131
|Well Site Restoration Extension Request
|8000-FM-OOGM0131U
|Well Site Restoration Extension Request (Unconventional Operations Only)
|8000-FM-OOGM0152U
|Post-Drilling Well Site Restoration Report (Unconventional Operations Only)
|8000-FM-OOGM0149U
|Post-Drilling Landowner Waiver of Well Site Restoration (Unconventional Operations Only)
|8000-PM-OOGM0075U
|Post-Plugging Well Site Restoration Report (Unconventional Operations Only)
|8000-FM-OOGM0155U
|Post-Plugging Landowner Waiver of Well Site Restoration (Unconventional Operations Only)