Submit Mechanical Integrity Assessment Report

Overview
The Mechanical Integrity Assessment (MIA) is a process used to review and record well integrity data for oil and gas wells every three months. This review is required by law.
- For conventional wells: Only one of the quarterly inspection results needs to be reported each year.
- For unconventional wells: All four quarterly results must be reported each year.
Note: This rule does not apply to:
- Underground gas storage wells
- Wells marked as inactive
- Wells regulated by the EPA’s Underground Injection Control Program
These types of wells are monitored under different rules in Chapter 78.
Annual Reports: Wells that need an MIA must submit their annual reports to the Department by February 15th of the year following the inspections. You can find MIA annual reporting forms, instructions, a user guide, and other helpful information by clicking the link below.
How to submit your MIA report (for home use)
-
Fill out boxes 1-9 below: Each line should include information for one quarterly inspection. Add any comments in the space provided after the table.
-
Submit the form: After completing all four quarterly inspections, mail the form to the address below or scan and upload it on the DEP MIA website. (For instructions on Mechanical Integrity Assessment for Home-Use (Onsite Use) Wells, see the guidelines.) Remember, reports are due by February 15th each year.
-
Need help? Call 717-772-2199 for assistance.
Mailing Address:
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection
Bureau of Oil and Gas Planning and Program Management
P.O. Box 8765
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8765
MIA Home-Use Forms and Instructions:
For more information, use the following links:
- Mechanical Integrity Assessment Report Instructions for Home-Use Wells (PDF)
- Mechanical Integrity Assessment Report Paper Form for Home-Use Wells (PDF)
MIA Training for Home-Use Wells Tutorial (PDF)
The MIA Training for Home-Use Wells Tutorial (PDF) guides home-use well owners on how to perform basic well inspections to meet regulatory requirements. It also explains the parts of an operating well and provides contact information for the Department if you have
How to submit well integrity data using Form C (for businesses)
The DEP has simplified permit applications online through GreenPort, our ePermitting platform. Form C is used by businesses that are submitting well integrity data for multiple wells. To submit your well integrity datat using Form C, following the steps below:
- Log in: Go to https://www.depgreenport.state.pa.us/pls/apex/f?p=110:1:13012331109085::NO.
- Select: Choose "Oil and Gas Reporting."
- Select: Choose "Well Integrity Reporting."
- Select the Integrity Reporting Period:
- Download Form C and fill it out.
- Browse your computer to locate the completed Form C and select the correct category.
- Click the button labeled “Submit this integrity report to DEP for the chosen period.”
- Check for emails: Wait for emails to see if any errors were noted. Warnings are OK, and the data will still be accepted.
For more information about Form C, please review the following links: