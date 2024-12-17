Submit Mechanical Integrity Assessment Report

The Mechanical Integrity Assessment (MIA) is a process used to review and record well integrity data for oil and gas wells every three months. This review is required by law.

: Only one of the quarterly inspection results needs to be reported each year. For unconventional wells: All four quarterly results must be reported each year.

Note: This rule does not apply to:

Underground gas storage wells

Wells marked as inactive

Wells regulated by the EPA’s Underground Injection Control Program

These types of wells are monitored under different rules in Chapter 78.

Annual Reports: Wells that need an MIA must submit their annual reports to the Department by February 15th of the year following the inspections. You can find MIA annual reporting forms, instructions, a user guide, and other helpful information by clicking the link below.