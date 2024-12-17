Request to Process or Dispose of Contaminated Soil

Skip to main content

    In Pennsylvania, two permits are needed for disposal or enhanced recovery wells: EPA Permits and Department Permits. After getting the EPA permit, apply to the Department under Chapter 78.11. For existing wells, the Department updates the permit with specific conditions. New wells need a separate application.

    Overview

    Permits Required

    In Pennsylvania, two permits are needed for disposal or enhanced recovery wells:

    • EPA Permit: First, apply to the EPA since the state can't directly permit underground wells.
    • Department Permit: After getting the EPA permit, apply to the Department under Chapter 78.11. For existing wells, the Department updates the permit with specific conditions. New wells need a separate application.

    Application Requirements

    Along with the DEP application, submit:

    • An Erosion and Sedimentation Plan.
    • A Control and Disposal Plan.
    • The EPA UIC permit.

    Other Requirements

    Generators of over 2,200 pounds of residual waste monthly must:

    Drilling Mud Support

    • Storage Tank Program: Includes registration, certification, and permits.
    • Waste Transportation: Follow specific guidelines and obtain necessary authorizations.

    Waste Processing and Disposal

    • Facilities need individual permits unless exempt or qualifying for general permits.
    • General permits are for waste similar in composition and processing.