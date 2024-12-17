Request to Dispose of Virgin Fuel Contaminated Soil

Overview
Permits Required
In Pennsylvania, two permits are needed for disposal or enhanced recovery wells:
- EPA Permit: First, apply to the EPA since the state can't directly permit underground wells.
- Department Permit: After getting the EPA permit, apply to the Department under Chapter 78.11. For existing wells, the Department updates the permit with specific conditions. New wells need a separate application.
Application Requirements
Along with the DEP application, submit:
- An Erosion and Sedimentation Plan.
- A Control and Disposal Plan.
- The EPA UIC permit.
Other Requirements
Generators of over 2,200 pounds of residual waste monthly must:
- Follow Recordkeeping Requirements.
- Submit Form 26R: Annual Chemical Analysis.
Drilling Mud Support
- Storage Tank Program: Includes registration, certification, and permits.
- Waste Transportation: Follow specific guidelines and obtain necessary authorizations.
Waste Processing and Disposal
- Facilities need individual permits unless exempt or qualifying for general permits.
- General permits are for waste similar in composition and processing.