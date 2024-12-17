Submit Monitoring Waiver Renewal Request (3900-FM-BSDW0020g)

Overview
The compliance cycle runs from 2011-2019, then from 2020-2028. It splits into three periods:
-
2020-2022
-
2023-2025
-
2026-2028
Public water systems (PWS) must monitor or apply for waivers using new forms starting 2020.
PWSs must submit waiver requests with:
-
Past monitoring results
-
A land use inventory around water sources
-
A list of substances used in those areas
-
A map showing water sources and nearby land uses
Each entry point (EP) needs a separate waiver request. If treatment is installed at an EP, that point can't get a waiver for the treated contaminant.
Requests must be in writing and approved before the monitoring period ends. Until then, PWSs must monitor.
Waivers last one compliance period but can be renewed. The department can revoke waivers if conditions change.
Additional resources:
Application Form and Instructions
PWSs must write to request or renew waivers before the monitoring period ends. Until approval, they must monitor.
For Asbestos:
-
PWSs need a waiver or must monitor every nine years in the first period.
For IOCs:
-
Surface water PWSs must monitor annually or obtain/renew waivers.
-
Groundwater PWSs must monitor every three years or obtain/renew waivers.
For SOCs:
-
PWSs must get waivers or monitor quarterly initially.
-
Initial monitoring start dates depend on VOC rules.
VOC Initial Year Determination:
-
Systems over 500 people: Year 1.
-
Systems between 101-500 people: Year 2.
-
Systems under 100 people: Year 3.
-
New systems start monitoring in the first quarter of operation.
If past data shows compliance, monitoring might be reduced.
Cost-cutting options include composite sampling, allowed for larger and smaller systems under certain conditions.
To check your VOC year, visit the Drinking Water Reporting System.
The Initial Year shows as:
-
1993 for Year 1
-
1994 for Year 2
-
1995 for Year 3
Regulation Updates
The final rulemaking was published on May 23, 2009. It included updates on monitoring waivers and:
-
Incorporated federal requirements for various rules.
-
Added new data quality requirements.
-
Clarified several compliance rules.
The 2018 updates, published on August 18, 2018, revised fees and moved them to a new code section.