Submit IOC Waiver Request (3900-FM-BSDW0020c)

The compliance cycle runs from 2011-2019, then from 2020-2028. It splits into three periods:



2020-2022

2023-2025

2026-2028

Public water systems (PWS) must monitor or apply for waivers using new forms starting 2020.

PWSs must submit waiver requests with:

Past monitoring results

A land use inventory around water sources

A list of substances used in those areas

A map showing water sources and nearby land uses

Each entry point (EP) needs a separate waiver request. If treatment is installed at an EP, that point can't get a waiver for the treated contaminant.

Requests must be in writing and approved before the monitoring period ends. Until then, PWSs must monitor.

Waivers last one compliance period but can be renewed. The department can revoke waivers if conditions change.