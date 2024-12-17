Submit Asbestos Abatement and Demolition/Renovation Notification Form

Construction and demolition (C&D) waste accounts for about 17.5% of Pennsylvania's municipal waste. In 2005, the state disposed of over 2.25 million tons of C&D waste in landfills.

C&D waste mainly comes from construction, renovation, and demolition activities.

Definition 271.1: C&D waste includes solid waste from building activities. This includes materials like wood, plaster, metals, asphalt, bricks, and concrete. However, clean fill materials are excluded. These are uncontaminated soil, rock, gravel, bricks, and specific waste from land clearing.

