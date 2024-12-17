Submit Asbestos Abatement and Demolition/Renovation Notification Form

Overview
Construction and demolition (C&D) waste accounts for about 17.5% of Pennsylvania's municipal waste. In 2005, the state disposed of over 2.25 million tons of C&D waste in landfills.
C&D waste mainly comes from construction, renovation, and demolition activities.
Definition 271.1: C&D waste includes solid waste from building activities. This includes materials like wood, plaster, metals, asphalt, bricks, and concrete. However, clean fill materials are excluded. These are uncontaminated soil, rock, gravel, bricks, and specific waste from land clearing.
- PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)
- Allegheny County Health Department
- PA Department of Labor and Industry (L&I)
- City of Philadelphia Department of Public Health
Fees
Processing and Beneficial Use
General permits for C&D processing and use can be regional or statewide. These permits require processing facilities and waste to be similar. People can operate under a general permit through registration or a suitability check.
- General Permit - $1,000
- Registration - $250
- Determination of Applicability - $500.
If you're starting a project that involves removing asbestos or regulated demolition or renovation, and it follows certain federal or state rules, you need to pay a $300 fee.
Payment for this fee should be made out to "The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Clean Air Fund." Your project notice won’t be complete without this payment. The fee must be sent with the notice to the correct DEP office for all projects.
No fee is due for a notification revision. You don’t need to pay the fee if you're making a change to a notice or if your project is in Allegheny or Philadelphia Counties. Also, you don’t have to pay the fee for training fires set for firefighter instruction.
Construction and Demolition Waste
Materials used as intended are not considered waste. This includes items like bathroom fixtures, doors, and windows. Similarly, recyclable materials such as cardboard, glass, and metals are not waste.
Using uncontaminated materials as clean fill doesn't need a permit. This includes soil, bricks, and concrete. The same applies to waste from land clearing.
Facilities processing uncontaminated construction materials can get a permit by rule. They must meet certain requirements and notify the department.
State and Local Agency Contacts
Allegheny County requires two copies, the City of Philadelphia requires three copies.
City of Philadelphia
City of Philadelphia Department of Public Health
Air Management Services
Asbestos Control Unit
321 University Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19104-4597
Telephone: 215-685-7576
Allegheny County
Allegheny County Health Department
Air Quality Program
Building 7
301 39th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201-1891
Telephone: 412-578-8133
PA DEP Southeast Region
Asbestos Notification
2 East Main Street
Norristown, PA 19401-4915
Telephone: 484-250-5920
PA DEP Southcentral Region
Asbestos Notification
909 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110-8200
Telephone: 717-705-4702
PA DEP Southwest Region
Asbestos Notification
400 Waterfront Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4745
Telephone for Beaver, Greene, and Washington Counties: 412-442-4107
Telephone for Cambria, Fayette, Somerset, and Westmoreland Counties: 724-925-5428
PA DEP Northeast Region
Asbestos Notification
2 Public Square
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1915
Telephone: 570-826-5547
PA DEP Northcentral Region
Asbestos Notification
208 West Third Street, Suite 101
Williamsport, PA 17701-6448
Telephone: 570-321-6580
PA DEP Northwest Region
Asbestos Notification
230 Chestnut Street
Meadville, PA 16335-3481
Telephone: 814-332-6634
Labor & Industry Contact
Department of Labor and Industry
Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety
Seventh and Forster Streets - Room 1623
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Telephone: 717-772-3396
Note: The PA DEP Central Office no longer processes the asbestos demo/reno notification form, so make sure not to send your forms to the Harrisburg DEP address. Instead, please submit the form to the correct regional office based on your project's county, with specific addresses and phone numbers provided for each region.
Fax copies are not accepted.