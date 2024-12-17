Submit Asbestos Abatement and Demolition/Renovation Notification Form

Skip to main content

    Asbestos requires special attention. Pennsylvania provides specific resources for handling it. This includes fact sheets and lists of landfills that accept asbestos. Below, you'll find the Asbestos Abatement and Demolition/Renovation Notification Form, as well as more information. The form satisfies notification requirements for all four different agencies: DEP, L&I, Allegheny Health Dept, and City of Philadelphia Health Department.

    Asbestos Abatement Notification Form

    Overview

    Construction and demolition (C&D) waste accounts for about 17.5% of Pennsylvania's municipal waste. In 2005, the state disposed of over 2.25 million tons of C&D waste in landfills.

    C&D waste mainly comes from construction, renovation, and demolition activities.

    Definition 271.1: C&D waste includes solid waste from building activities. This includes materials like wood, plaster, metals, asphalt, bricks, and concrete. However, clean fill materials are excluded. These are uncontaminated soil, rock, gravel, bricks, and specific waste from land clearing.

    Again, this form can be used to satisfy the notification requirements of the following agencies:

    • PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)
    • Allegheny County Health Department
    • PA Department of Labor and Industry (L&I)
    • City of Philadelphia Department of Public Health

    Fees

    Processing and Beneficial Use
    General permits for C&D processing and use can be regional or statewide. These permits require processing facilities and waste to be similar. People can operate under a general permit through registration or a suitability check.

    • General Permit - $1,000
    • Registration - $250
    • Determination of Applicability - $500.
    • General Permit Forms

    If you're starting a project that involves removing asbestos or regulated demolition or renovation, and it follows certain federal or state rules, you need to pay a $300 fee.

    Payment for this fee should be made out to "The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Clean Air Fund." Your project notice won’t be complete without this payment. The fee must be sent with the notice to the correct DEP office for all projects.

    No fee is due for a notification revision. You don’t need to pay the fee if you're making a change to a notice or if your project is in Allegheny or Philadelphia Counties. Also, you don’t have to pay the fee for training fires set for firefighter instruction.

    Construction and Demolition Waste

    Materials used as intended are not considered waste. This includes items like bathroom fixtures, doors, and windows. Similarly, recyclable materials such as cardboard, glass, and metals are not waste.

    Using uncontaminated materials as clean fill doesn't need a permit. This includes soil, bricks, and concrete. The same applies to waste from land clearing.

    Facilities processing uncontaminated construction materials can get a permit by rule. They must meet certain requirements and notify the department.

    State and Local Agency Contacts

    Allegheny County requires two copies, the City of Philadelphia requires three copies. 

    City of Philadelphia

    City of Philadelphia Department of Public Health
    Air Management Services
    Asbestos Control Unit
    321 University Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA 19104-4597

    Telephone: 215-685-7576

     

    Allegheny County

    Allegheny County Health Department
    Air Quality Program
    Building 7
    301 39th Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15201-1891

    Telephone: 412-578-8133

    PA DEP Southeast Region
    Asbestos Notification
    2 East Main Street
    Norristown, PA 19401-4915

    Telephone: 484-250-5920

    PA DEP Southcentral Region
    Asbestos Notification
    909 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA 17110-8200

    Telephone: 717-705-4702

    PA DEP Southwest Region
    Asbestos Notification
    400 Waterfront Drive
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4745

    Telephone for Beaver, Greene, and Washington Counties: 412-442-4107 

    Telephone for Cambria, Fayette, Somerset, and Westmoreland Counties: 724-925-5428 

    PA DEP Northeast Region
    Asbestos Notification
    2 Public Square
    Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1915

    Telephone: 570-826-5547

    PA DEP Northcentral Region
    Asbestos Notification
    208 West Third Street, Suite 101
    Williamsport, PA 17701-6448

    Telephone: 570-321-6580

    PA DEP Northwest Region
    Asbestos Notification
    230 Chestnut Street
    Meadville, PA 16335-3481

    Telephone: 814-332-6634

    Labor & Industry Contact

    Department of Labor and Industry
    Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety
    Seventh and Forster Streets - Room 1623
    Harrisburg, PA 17120

    Telephone: 717-772-3396

    Note: The PA DEP Central Office no longer processes the asbestos demo/reno notification form, so make sure not to send your forms to the Harrisburg DEP address. Instead, please submit the form to the correct regional office based on your project's county, with specific addresses and phone numbers provided for each region.

    Fax copies are not accepted.