Submit Annual Emission Statement (AES) Reports

The Department receives emissions data from certain sources as required by 25 Pa. Code § 135.3. DEP staff regularly check this data for accuracy and consistency. However, the data may change. The DEP is not responsible for any mistakes or missing information in the data ans guarantees nothing about it.

As per unconventional natural gas activities, operators must report well and processing data. "Unconventional" gas, as defined by Act 13 of 2012, comes from specific formations. For traditional gas or coal bed methane activities, only processing data and emissions estimates are needed. The DEP does not require emissions data from traditional well activities.