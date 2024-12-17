Submit an Environmental Complaint to the Department of Environmental Protection

Submit a complaint online or call (866) 255-5158.

​Anyone can report an environmental complaint. All reports are confidential. DEP responds promptly and professionally to any complaint. You can call DEP or submit a complaint online.

Online complaints are reviewed during business hours. Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm.

What happens when you submit the online complaint form:



The form asks for your name and a phone number and/or email address to reach you. The electronic form requires an email address, but to make an anonymous complaint, sign up for a free e-mail account. This will enable you to remain anonymous while still providing DEP with the ability to contact you. It asks you to identify the location of the problem as best you can: such as the city, county, township, name of road or stream or river, etc. If you are unsure of the location you may be able to identify your location using a mobile device mapping application, such as Google or Apple Maps. It also asks for a description of the problem; please provide detailed information where possible. You will get an email confirming that your complaint was received. When the investigation is completed, you will receive a follow-up email or phone call.

What happens when you call?

You will be directed to an automated system to connect you with a service representative in the appropriate regional office.

The phone prompts are listed below by county. You don’t need to wait for the full recording and can select a number at any time. If your call is placed during business hours, you will be connected with the service representative in your region. If not, you will be able to leave a voicemail.

Options, press:



for the Southeast Regional Office serving: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia for the Northeast Regional Office serving: Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming for the Southcentral Regional Office serving: Adams, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, York for the Northcentral Regional Office serving: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga, Snyder, Union for the Southwest Regional Office serving: Allegheny, Beaver, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington, Westmoreland for the Northwest Regional Office serving: Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango, Warren If you are unsure which regional office is best for your complaint. You will be connected with an answering service that will take your information and contact the appropriate office. Repeat the automated menu

What happens when you are connected to a service representative?



Note that you may get the voicemail line if it is after business hours or if the service representative is on the line with another caller. Please try to include the information below whether speaking with the service representative or leaving a voicemail. If you are more comfortable in a language other than English, say which language you would prefer to use and they will connect you with an interpreter.

