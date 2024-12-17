Submit an Environmental Complaint to the Department of Environmental Protection

Overview
Anyone can report an environmental complaint. All reports are confidential. DEP responds promptly and professionally to any complaint. You can call DEP or submit a complaint online.
Environmental Health Concerns
To report an environmental health concern, along with associated health symptoms, you can contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health or Division of Environmental Health Epidemiology by completing their Online Environmental Health Concern Form.
|To report a medical emergency or a natural gas smell
|Dial 911 immediately.
|To report mining and blasting related complaints
|Please contact your local district mining office.
|If you have a complaint about black flies (gnats)
|Please use the Black Fly complaint form.
|If you have a complaint about flies due to agricultural activity
|Contact: Pennsylvania Agricultural Ombudsman Program.
|To report mosquitos for possible West Nile Virus concerns
|
Use the mosquito complaint form.
Complaints are accepted seasonally, April 1 - October 31.
|To report a dead bird for possible West Nile Virus testing
|
Use the dead bird reporting form.
Complaints are accepted seasonally, April 1 - October 31.
|If you have a complaint about the spotted lanternfly
|Use the Online SLF Reporting.
NOTE: The PA DEP has no authority over indoor air quality. It cannot address black mold or other issues in homes or apartments.
Find more information about mold and indoor air quality from the EPA.
How to Report Environmental Complaints
Find out who to contact to report an environmental complaint and who can help in case of an emergency.
Submit a complaint online or call (866) 255-5158.
Online complaints are reviewed during business hours. Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm.
What happens when you submit the online complaint form:
- The form asks for your name and a phone number and/or email address to reach you. The electronic form requires an email address, but to make an anonymous complaint, sign up for a free e-mail account. This will enable you to remain anonymous while still providing DEP with the ability to contact you.
- It asks you to identify the location of the problem as best you can: such as the city, county, township, name of road or stream or river, etc. If you are unsure of the location you may be able to identify your location using a mobile device mapping application, such as Google or Apple Maps. It also asks for a description of the problem; please provide detailed information where possible.
- You will get an email confirming that your complaint was received. When the investigation is completed, you will receive a follow-up email or phone call.
What happens when you call?
You will be directed to an automated system to connect you with a service representative in the appropriate regional office.
The phone prompts are listed below by county. You don’t need to wait for the full recording and can select a number at any time. If your call is placed during business hours, you will be connected with the service representative in your region. If not, you will be able to leave a voicemail.
Options, press:
- for the Southeast Regional Office serving: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia
- for the Northeast Regional Office serving: Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming
- for the Southcentral Regional Office serving: Adams, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, York
- for the Northcentral Regional Office serving: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga, Snyder, Union
- for the Southwest Regional Office serving: Allegheny, Beaver, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington, Westmoreland
- for the Northwest Regional Office serving: Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango, Warren
- If you are unsure which regional office is best for your complaint. You will be connected with an answering service that will take your information and contact the appropriate office.
- Repeat the automated menu
What happens when you are connected to a service representative?
Note that you may get the voicemail line if it is after business hours or if the service representative is on the line with another caller. Please try to include the information below whether speaking with the service representative or leaving a voicemail. If you are more comfortable in a language other than English, say which language you would prefer to use and they will connect you with an interpreter.
- If you call during business hours, the service representative will talk with you to gather your contact information and specifics on the nature of your concerns. The Department does accept anonymous complaints; however, if you choose to remain anonymous, DEP will not be able to follow up with you regarding the results of your complaint. Complainant information is always kept confidential.
- If you receive the service representative’s voicemail, please provide your name, phone number and/or email address to reach you. Identify the location of the problem as best you can: such as the city, county, township, name of road or stream or river, etc. If you are unsure of the location, you may be able to identify it using a mobile app, such as Google or Apple Maps. They’ll also ask you to describe the problem.
- The field inspector assigned to your complaint will contact you once they have conducted their investigation or if additional information is needed. If you’re leaving a voice mail, you can provide your phone number or email address and ask to be given updates.
To report an environmental emergency incident to DEP: Call (800) 541-2050.
An environmental emergency is a situation requiring an immediate response. This may include discoloration of a waterway, a fish kill, spilled material, or other situation threatening public health and safety or the environment in some way that must be addressed in real time.
DEP works closely with local emergency responders and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) to review reported environmental emergencies. In the case of an environmental emergency, DEP will usually dispatch a member of their Environmental Emergency Response Team, whose members are highly trained, experienced emergency first responders.
