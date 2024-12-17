Submit a PENNVEST-Funded Project Change Order Request

Overview
For projects funded by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST), any changes to the originally contemplated work must be addressed through the change order process.
Changes should be necessary, reasonable, and within the scope of the project. Change order submission and eligibility should be explained by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Project Manager at the pre-construction meeting.
Additional resources:
How to submit a PENNVEST-funded change order project request
A description of the change order submission process and change order eligibility can be found here:
All change order requests must be submitted online through the PENNVEST website, with a hard copy sent to the DEP Project Manager. All submittals must include the PENNVEST/DEP Change Order Supplement Form, DEP document number 3810-FM-BCW0508.
It is highly recommended that change orders be discussed with the DEP Project Manager before submittal through the PENNVEST website to avoid rejection of the change order or resubmittal due to errors.
Contact us
For further information concerning the submittal of change orders for PENNVEST projects, contact:
DEP Regional Office where the project is located, or
Dharmendra Kumar, P.E
Municipal Finance Section
Division of Municipal Facilities
P.O. Box 8774
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8774
Email: dkumar@pa.gov
Phone: 717-772-3377