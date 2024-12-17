Skip to main content

    Submit a DEP Plan Approval Change of Ownership Form

    A change of ownership request is an administrative update. New owners should file it immediately after taking over. Include a Compliance Review Form for the new owner or operator with all ownership change forms. Also, add an Administrative Amendment form for permit transfers. Note: If you've paid the permit renewal fee and noted a change of ownership, you don't need to pay extra for the change or amendment.

    Donwload form and instuctions now

    How to apply

    Please submit the correct application fee. Check the Air Quality Fees Schedule for the amount. Make the check out to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Clean Air Fund."

    1. Provide the previous owner/operator's name and Federal Tax ID. Also, list the permits being transferred.

    2. Explain why you're changing ownership and when it starts. Use the Federal Tax ID or EIN to confirm ownership change.

    3. Share the new owner's details: name, facility name, Federal Tax ID, permit contact's name, title, address, email, and phone number.

    4. If the new operator differs from the new owner, complete item 4.

    5. Include all listed items with your application.

    6. State whether the permit should transfer to the new owner or operator.

    7. The new permit holder's official must sign and provide their name, title, phone number, email, and date.

