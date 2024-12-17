Submit a DEP Plan Approval Change of Ownership Form

How to apply
Please submit the correct application fee. Check the Air Quality Fees Schedule for the amount. Make the check out to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Clean Air Fund."
-
Provide the previous owner/operator's name and Federal Tax ID. Also, list the permits being transferred.
-
Explain why you're changing ownership and when it starts. Use the Federal Tax ID or EIN to confirm ownership change.
-
Share the new owner's details: name, facility name, Federal Tax ID, permit contact's name, title, address, email, and phone number.
-
If the new operator differs from the new owner, complete item 4.
-
Include all listed items with your application.
-
State whether the permit should transfer to the new owner or operator.
-
The new permit holder's official must sign and provide their name, title, phone number, email, and date.