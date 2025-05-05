Streamlining Permits for Economic Expansion and Development (SPEED)

A pre-application meeting is a discussion between DEP staff, a potential permit applicant, their consultant, and possibly other related agencies which is held before submitting a permit application, to discuss project plans and ensure compliance with regulations and procedures. It's a chance to gain an understanding of the permitting process and receive guidance on what's needed in the application. These meetings can help streamline the application process and prevent unnecessary delays. With regards to SPEED, the goal is not to create a separate pre-application meeting but rather use the normal pre-application meeting process to help share permitting options and to provide guidance, as possible.

Using pre-application meetings is particularly important for those permitting programs in SPEED that have the potential need for more than one QP for conducting a comprehensive review. In these situations, a pre-application meeting is highly recommended with the applicant prior to the pre-submission meeting. (For dam safety projects, pre-application meetings are mandatory.) Aside from discussing the technical details of the project, DEP staff will provide the applicant with feedback regarding the required specialty areas needed for a review. This information is also helpful to the SPEED Office to assist them in the QP selection process. This step is to happen well before the pre-submission meeting and does not need to wait until there are QP(s) contracted.