Request Independent Audit of Source Testing and Emission Compliance

The Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Act mandates all environmental labs to register with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection within six months of its April 2, 2002, enactment. Registration is via a specific form. The Act defines an environmental lab as one testing samples as per Department regulations.
- Source Testing Manual
This manual is intended to clarify the Department's existing regulatory requirements by providing guidance on how to conduct stationary source testing and report the results.
- Alcoa Method for Cold Rolling Mills
- Standard Protocols (SPs)
In lieu of submitting a site-specific test protocol for review and approval, a SP may be utilized, without deviation.
- SP-005 Standard Protocol for 40 CFR 60 (NSPS), Subpart JJJJ and/or GP-5 (In development)
- SP-013 Standard Protocol for 40 CFR 60 (NSPS), Subpart I and/or GP-13 (effective 04/03/2024)
- SP-101 Standard Protocol for 40 CFR 60 (NSPS), Subpart XX and/or 40 CFR 63 (MACT), Subpart BBBBBB (effective 01/03/2022)
Rick Szekeres, Environmental Group Manager
Email: riszekeres@pa.gov
Phone: (717) 772-3938
Ken Kuschwara, Environmental Chemist 2 / Manager - Inorganic Testing
Email: kkuschwara@pa.gov
Phone: (484) 250-7517
Subject Matter Expert for:
- Bakeries
- Buld Loading Terminals (SP-101)
- Cement Kilns
- Chocolate Manufacturing
- Lime Plants
- Oil Refrineries
- Snack Foods
Chad Firment, Environmental Chemist 2 / Manager - Organic Testing
Email: cfirment@pa.gov
Phone: (717) 783-9249
Subject Matter Expert for:
- Asphalt Plants (SP-013)
- Ethanol Production
- Glass Manufacturing
- Gypdsum Plants
- Powdered Metals & Sintering Furnaces
- Lithographic, Flexographic, and Rotogravure Printing
- Surface Coating
- Wood Product Mills
Emily Mellott, Envrionmental Chemist 2 / Manager - PFAS and Incinerator Testing
Email: emmellott@pa.gov
Phone: (717) 787-2781
- Subject Matter Expert for:
- Aluminum Mills
- Crematoriums, human or animal
- Electric Arc Furnaces (EAFs)
- Foundries
- Metal Refining
- Municipal Waste Incinerators (MWIs)
- Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS)
- Sewage Sludge Incinerators (SSIs)
- Steel Mills
Darren Lauer, Air Quality Specialist
Email: darlauer@pa.gov
Phone: (717) 787-9483
Subject Matter Expert for:
- Landfills
- Landfill Gas (LFG) Fired Sources
- Rendering Plants
- Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Plants
- Wood Pellet Manufacturing
Matt Bomberger, Air Quality Specialist
Email: mbomberger@pa.gov
Phone: (717) 772-3970
Subject Matter Expert for:
- Boilers (SP-001)
- Coke Works
- Combustion Turbines (CTs)
- Electric Generating Uits (EGUs)
- Engines, not associated with the natural gas industry
- Pulp & Paper Mills