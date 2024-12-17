Skip to main content

    Request Independent Audit of Source Testing and Emission Compliance

    The Air Quality's Source Testing Program independently checks companies' test results and emissions. It also addresses citizen concerns by testing for toxic substances and monitoring risky activities, like burns in incinerators. The Bureau has two vans for this purpose, each equipped with different tools. Contact the Pennsylvania Sourcetest Information Management Syestem (PSIMS) Workgroup. 

    Call (717) 783-5919

    The Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Act mandates all environmental labs to register with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection within six months of its April 2, 2002, enactment. Registration is via a specific form. The Act defines an environmental lab as one testing samples as per Department regulations.

    Rick Szekeres, Environmental Group Manager

    Email: riszekeres@pa.gov

    Phone: (717) 772-3938

    Ken Kuschwara​, Environmental Chemist 2 / Manager - Inorganic Testing

    Email: kkuschwara@pa.gov

    Phone: (484) 250-7517​

    Subject Matter Expert for:​

    • ​Bakeries 
    • Buld Loading Terminals (SP-101)
    • Cement Kilns
    • Chocolate Manufacturing 
    • Lime Plants
    • Oil Refrineries
    • Snack Foods​​ 

    Chad Firment, Environmental Chemist 2 / Manager - Organic Testing

    Email: cfirment@pa.gov

    Phone: (717) 783-9249

    Subject Matter Expert for:

    • ​Asphalt Plants (SP-013)
    • Ethanol Production
    • Glass Manufacturing
    • Gypdsum Plants
    • Powdered Metals & Sintering Furnaces 
    • Lithographic, Flexographic, and Rotogravure Printing 
    • Surface Coating 
    • Wood Product Mills

    Emily Mellott​, Envrionmental Chemist 2 / Manager - PFAS and Incinerator Testing

    Email: emmellott@pa.gov

    Phone: (717) 787-2781

    • Subject Matter Expert for:
    • ​Aluminum Mills 
    • Crematoriums, human or animal 
    • Electric Arc Furnaces (EAFs)
    • Foundries
    • Metal Refining 
    • Municipal Waste Incinerators (MWIs)
    • Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS)
    • Sewage Sludge Incinerators (SSIs)
    • Steel Mills

    Darren Lauer, Air Quality Specialist

    Email: darlauer@pa.gov

    Phone: (717) 787-9483

    Subject Matter Expert for:

    • ​​Landfills
    • Landfill Gas (LFG) Fired Sources
    • Rendering Plants
    • Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Plants
    • Wood Pellet Manufacturing 

    Matt Bomberger, Air Quality Specialist

    Email: mbomberger@pa.gov

    Phone: (717) 772-3970

    Subject Matter Expert for:

    • ​Boilers (SP-001)
    • Coke Works
    • Combustion Turbines (CTs)
    • Electric Generating Uits (EGUs)
    • Engines, not associated with the natural gas industry
    • Pulp & Paper Mills​