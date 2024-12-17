Request General or Informal File Review of Department of Environmental Protection Records

Environmental Site Assessment Search Tool
The Search Tool is a GIS resource. It aids consultants and the public in accessing DEP information on permits, inspections, compliance, pollution, and more. Users can search by property or within a radius. This information can aid assessments or lead to more specific requests.
Scheduling an Informal File Review
To schedule a review, fill out this form. You can also send it by fax or mail to the relevant office location, Attention: Records Management.
For email, use the following addresses:
Payments are by check or money order to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. After your request, you'll get a confirmation and the next available date. Reviews are first-come, first-served.
Reviews are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday. They can be half or full-day, depending on the location.
Please cancel 48 hours in advance if you can't make it. Repeated no-shows may lead to a temporary ban.
What Records You Can Review
Records available under an informal file review include:
- Notifications
- Inspection reports
- Notices of violations
- Enforcement orders
- Applications
- Permit review letters
- Sample results
- Remediation plans
- Approvals
- Denials
- Pollution prevention plans
- External correspondence
Internal email correspondence and records considered privileged (attorney-client, attorney work product or other privilege) or records otherwise considered confidential are not available under an informal file review.
FAQ: What to Expect at Your Review
-
Please bring only necessary equipment like laptops, tablets, and scanners.
-
Avoid large bags, cameras, and using phone cameras or microphones. Also, don't bring food or drinks. Staff can end your session for rule violations.
-
If you want to bring a scanner or copier, outlets are available.
-
A copier is provided for you. Instructions will be given. Copies cost 15 cents each.
-
Some records are only on microfiche, aperture cards, CDs, or maps.
-
Payments must be by check or money order to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. No copies will be given without payment. We do not accept credit cards.
-
We do not conduct research or create reports.
-
We can't guarantee a technical expert will be available, but we'll try to help.