of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    Department of Environmental Protection

    Request General or Informal File Review of Department of Environmental Protection Records

    DEP's websites provide information on programs, laws, policies, and reports. The eFACTS system offers details on regulated facilities. For more information, use the Environmental Site Assessment Search Tool, request an informal file review, or ask for documents under the Right to Know Law. DEP suggests starting with the Search Tool or an informal review form for quick access.

    Schedule a review now
    Access the search tool

    Environmental Site Assessment Search Tool

    The Search Tool is a GIS resource. It aids consultants and the public in accessing DEP information on permits, inspections, compliance, pollution, and more. Users can search by property or within a radius. This information can aid assessments or lead to more specific requests.

    Scheduling an Informal File Review

    To schedule a review, fill out this form. You can also send it by fax or mail to the relevant office location, Attention: Records Management.

    For email, use the following addresses:

    Payments are by check or money order to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. After your request, you'll get a confirmation and the next available date. Reviews are first-come, first-served.

    Reviews are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday. They can be half or full-day, depending on the location.

    Please cancel 48 hours in advance if you can't make it. Repeated no-shows may lead to a temporary ban.

    What Records You Can Review

    Records available under an informal file review include:

    • Notifications
    • Inspection reports
    • Notices of violations
    • Enforcement orders
    • Applications
    • Permit review letters
    • Sample results
    • Remediation plans
    • Approvals
    • Denials
    • Pollution prevention plans
    • External correspondence

    Internal email correspondence and records considered privileged (attorney-client, attorney work product or other privilege) or records otherwise considered confidential are not available under an informal file review. 

    FAQ: What to Expect at Your Review

    • Please bring only necessary equipment like laptops, tablets, and scanners.

    • Avoid large bags, cameras, and using phone cameras or microphones. Also, don't bring food or drinks. Staff can end your session for rule violations.

    • If you want to bring a scanner or copier, outlets are available.

    • A copier is provided for you. Instructions will be given. Copies cost 15 cents each.

    • Some records are only on microfiche, aperture cards, CDs, or maps.

    • Payments must be by check or money order to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. No copies will be given without payment. We do not accept credit cards.

    • We do not conduct research or create reports.

    • We can't guarantee a technical expert will be available, but we'll try to help.